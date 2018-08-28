REACTION: Why Aldeburgh’s traditional Christmas lighting event was cancelled

Aldeburgh Business Association has responded to comments from residents of the town who expressed disappointed that this year’s Christmas lighting event was cancelled.

Sally Ogden, who is chairman of the Aldeburgh Business Association (ABA), explained that she and her “very small committee” raised the £6,000 to put up the lights and store them throughout the year, but were unable to organise an event to mark the switch-on due to other commitments. Ms Ogden, who has been away since early November and was on her way home to Aldeburgh en-route from Australia last night, said: “We knew in May we wouldn’t be about (to organise the event), but sadly, no one took us up on our offer to help them take the organisers role on.

“We visited every High Street business, even if they were not ABA members, and gave them all letters explaining the situation. By no means are all businesses ABA members and by no means have all businesses contributed! This took a huge amount of time.

“We both stand down next May having served three years and will happily support our successors with all aspects of the roles.”

Mary James, who runs Aldeburgh book shop with her husband John, said that although there was no Christmas lights event this year, visitors to Aldeburgh could see “all the lights in the High Street beautifully lit up as usual, two splendid trees and sparkling displays in every window. Our next door neighbour, Burnett & Co, have the most inventive Christmas tree you could wish to see, and many of the shops have excellent seasonal offers.

“Generally you will receive a very warm festive welcome in all the shops in Aldeburgh. Do come and support our High Street.”

The Aldeburgh Bookshop is hosting a late night opening on Friday December 14 from 6pm with wine, mince pies and Maggi Hambling, who will be talking about her father’s painting.