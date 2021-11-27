Christmas is fast approaching and all through the land families are preparing to light up for the festive season.

Houses have been covered in fairy lights and flashing candy canes have been planted along footpaths, while flashing reindeer and novelty snowmen stand in front gardens.

This Christmas we have teamed up with Collins Skip Hire in Ipswich to find the most festive houses in Suffolk.

Three winners will each receive a £500 donation to a charity of their choice.

James Shelley, of Collins, said they were inspired to offer the money up after realising how much effort families go to - and realising that their efforts are even more generous this year considering the rising cost of power.

He said: "Every year we travel around the county with our children looking at the Christmas light displays, putting in a few pound here and there for the charities they are supporting, this is the normal run up to Christmas for us and the same for many others.

"As a company we see the increased costs for electricity, making the homeowners contribution even more impressive with their commitment to raise money for the charities and bring some Christmas cheer to the local area, this we feel should be acknowledged.

"Along with the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star we hope the word will spread and encourage others to go out, take the children, drop in a donation and show some appreciation for the work these people who illuminate their houses do for charity and their local community.

"Our prize money is nothing more than us showing those who get involved with their selfless decoration of their homes is not going unnoticed."

You can enter by uploading a photo of your home here.

We will feature the images in paper and online and our readers will be able to vote for their favourite based on the image or their own visits.

The deadline for entries is Friday, December 10 2021.