Six Debenhams stores shut for good, but Suffolk branches plan to reopen
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Debenhams has said it will permanently shut six stores — but stores in Suffolk and north Essex are spared and will still reopen.
The retailer's flagship Oxford Street shop along with stores in Portsmouth, Staines, Harrogate, Weymouth and Worcester will not reopen with the loss of 320 jobs.
The company started a liquidation process last month after failing to secure a last-minute rescue sale.
But the Debenhams stores in Ipswich, Bury St Edmunds and Colchester could still reopen after lockdown.
FRP Advisory, the insolvency firm overseeing the process, said it still intends to reopen as many stores as possible to sell off stock, despite coronavirus restrictions keeping non-essential retailers shut.
You may also want to watch:
Geoff Rowley, joint administrator to Debenhams and partner at FRP, said: “We regret the impact on those colleagues affected by today’s announcement and would like to thank all those who continue to keep the business trading in very difficult circumstances.”
The chain is continuing to sell off stock through online platforms.
Most Read
- 1 Neighbours upset that 'green' area was dug up without warning
- 2 Ipswich post office shuts temporarily after customer's positive Covid-19 test
- 3 Zaika suspends meal deliveries due to high Covid-19 levels in Suffolk
- 4 Two councils stop brown bin collections as staff self-isolate
- 5 Convicted rapist camped out in Trimley after going AWOL 200 miles away
- 6 'Pharmacy family' grows as 5 employees welcome new arrivals during Covid
- 7 Trail of bank notes fell out of drug-dealer's pocket during police chase
- 8 Ipswich and Sudbury among Suffolk's worst 10 coronavirus hotspots
- 9 Chancellor lines up visit to California . . . the Ipswich social club!
- 10 Child's play - Can you spot yourself or your child in our playgroup photos?