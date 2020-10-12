Start-up’s delight as moneyready website takes top prize in Angel’s Den contest

An Ipswich entrepreneur is delighted after her early-stage idea to help youngsters to be money-savvy scooped £10k in a competition.

Helen Driver’s pitch on behalf of her early company Moneyready impressed judges in the Angel’s Den competition, which took place at the two-day virtual RESTART Festival for businesses across Suffolk and Norfolk.

The event – hosted on September 29 and 30 by New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and Norfolk Enterprise Festival – offered peer-to-peer support, practical advice and skills sharing opportunities to entrepreneurs across the two counties, attracting around 4,500 views each day.

Ms Driver beat off stiff competition to take first prize with her interactive website, which teaches young people about money.

She will receive financial and legal support, and get a fast-tracked place on a prestigious business development initiative.

A panel headed by Sally Goodsell – director at Anglia Capital Group – watched a series of lightning pitches then took turns to grill the finalists in an event sponsored by Mills & Reeve and Farnell Clarke.

Ms Driver said she was “delighted” to win. “The pandemic has been challenging as a start-up, and brought the benefits of high quality, online education to the fore,” she said.

“It’s terrific that the talents of the Suffolk-based team behind Moneyready have been recognised, and I am very grateful for the support to ensure more young people face their financial futures with confidence.”

Among the other finalists for the top prize was Norwich-based Goodery, is an online grocery marketplace which connects local farmers, ethical businesses and conscious consumers. Also in the running was Fusion Broadband from Suffolk, which provides secure networking solutions for business across the UK, and Norwich-based Housecheckr, which offers property survey solutions.

James Hunter from legal firm Mills & Reeve said: “We are delighted that we will be working with this year’s Angel’s Den winner, Moneyready.”

Will Farnell of accountancy firm Farnell Clarke said they were “really impressed” with the quality of the pitches from the Angels Dens finalists. “We very much look forward to working with Helen and supporting her on the next stage of her business journey. The quality of the event highlights the huge entrepreneurial talent we have in our region.”

New Anglia LEP runs the New Anglia Capital initiative which helps early-stage and high-growth businesses pitch to experienced angel investors and provides match funding for successful projects. The fund is backed by £4m from the LEP in partnership with Anglia Capital Group. The scheme aims to stimulate entrepreneurship and economic growth across Norfolk and Suffolk.