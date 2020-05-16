E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ethical clothing brand in Ipswich launches organic cotton face masks

PUBLISHED: 06:00 17 May 2020

A mask Where Does It Come From?, modelled by James Kerry Picture: LUCY KERRY

A mask Where Does It Come From?, modelled by James Kerry Picture: LUCY KERRY

Lucy Kerry

An ethical clothing brand based in Ipswich is branching out to make organic cotton face coverings, which are helping good causes in the UK and abroad.

Jo Salter and Lucy Kerry of Where Does It Come From? with their African organic cotton fabric Picture: JO SALTERJo Salter and Lucy Kerry of Where Does It Come From? with their African organic cotton fabric Picture: JO SALTER

Where Does It Come From?, a social enterprise, has seen interest soar following the government’s recommendation to wear face coverings, also known as face masks, in enclosed public spaces.

Jo Salter, who runs the brand, said: “With face masks now being recommended for situations where it’s hard to keep a necessary distance, we wanted to offer some that are natural and breathable, washable and re-usable.

“Usually we have our designs tailored in social enterprises in India or Africa, but this hasn’t been possible due to export restrictions. So we’ve set up a small UK sewing base in Ipswich, Basildon and London, who are now busy making the masks. In fact our first orders have already shipped out!”

READ MORE - Advice on when and where to wear face coverings

Each pack purchased will give a donation to UK foodbanks charity The Trussell Trust and the khadi social enterprise in India Gram Sewa Mandal, Gopuri where the cotton is grown and processed.

Each face covering has a QR code so customers can explore its story and get to know the people involved in creating it.

Product manager Lucy Kerry has been responsible for the design side of the new masks, making sure that they are comfortable and practical.

Khadi is a handwoven fabric from India, created using locally grown cotton fibre and processed by hand in rural co-operatives.

A face covering is not the same as a face mask such as the surgical masks or respirators used as part of personal protective equipment by healthcare and other workers. These supplies must continue to be reserved for those who need it most.

For more information, visit the Where Does It Come From? website.

Most Read

Body of newborn baby girl found at recycling centre

Police are investigating. Stock image Picture: ARCHANT

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

The body discovered on Sizewell beach has been identified as Chelsie Dack, from Gorleston Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

