Bury St Edmunds firm shortlisted in legal awards

PUBLISHED: 16:12 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 16:12 13 December 2018

Selene Holden of Greene & Greene, based in Bury St Edmunds.

Selene Holden of Greene & Greene, based in Bury St Edmunds.

Archant

Greene & Greene Solicitors is one of eight national firms shortlisted for Firm of the Year in the Human Resources Category (outside London) as part of the Legal 500 UK Awards 2019.

It is a ‘double delight’ for Greene & Greene as Selene Holden, head of the Employment Team has also been recognised and is shortlisted for Individual of the Year (Outside London) in the Human Resources category.

The Legal 500 Awards 2019 recognise and reward the best in-house and private practice teams and individuals over the past 12 months. The awards are handed to the elite legal practitioners, based on the most comprehensive research into the UK legal market. The Legal 500 conduct over 50,000 interviews to ascertain the winners, who will be invited to a dinner in London on 6 February 2019, to celebrate with their peers.

Greene & Greene Solicitors is recognised as a top-tier firm in four of its core practice areas.

The Legal 500 2018 Edition recommended 21 of Greene & Greene’s lawyers across 12 different practice areas. Four lawyers are singled out as ‘Leading Individuals’ with one praised as a ‘Next generation Lawyer’.

Stuart Hughes, managing partner at Greene & Greene said:“We are naturally delighted and immensely proud of Selene, Greg and Angharad for achieving the huge accolade of being shortlisted. Both our firm and its clients are extremely fortunate to have a team of such committed and exceptionally talented lawyers. We wish Selene and the team all the very best on the night.”

See how your child’s primary school performed in 2018’s KS2 SATS table

35 minutes ago Adam Howlett
94% of pupils at St Mark's Catholic Primary School achieved their expected KS2 grade Picture: RUTH LEACH

Suffolk’s primary schools have seen a boost in their Key Stage 2 results - although the county is still behind the national average.

Two of the defendants accused of murdering an Ipswich teenager showed no reaction when told of his death, court hears

37 minutes ago Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Two defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens allegedly showed no reaction when they were told he had died, a court has heard.

Housing support centre to reopen for 47 people seeking accommodation

16:00 Jake Foxford
The Foyer is now set to become a house of multiple occupancy as private rented housing, with communal living spaces and private rooms Picture: SU ANDERSON

An ex-housing support centre in Ipswich will be revitalised to provide 47 rooms in the town after the borough council approved plans for a new development.

Hospice charity shop burgled

15:44 Dominic Moffitt
The St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Meredith Road Picture: ARCHANT

Burglars who broke into the St Elizabeth Hospice charity shop in Ipswich stole around £300.

Three defendants seen together hours after attack on Ipswich teenager

15:06 Jane Hunt
Two of the defendants accused of killing Tavis Spencer-Aitkens showed no reaction when learning of his death, a court heard. Pictire: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Three of the defendants accused of murdering Ipswich teenager Tavis Spencer-Aitkens were allegedly seen together in the town centre two hours after the attack, a court heard.

Parking company accused of operating a ‘mafia-style protection racket’

14:17 Jessica Hill
Dooley Rd, which is one of the roads in which Proserve manage parking restrictions in Felixstowe. Picture: Google Streetview

A commercial parking enforcement company has been criticised for fining lorry drivers trying to serve customers at a distribution park - with claims it is being “unethical” and operating a “mafia-style protection racket”.

‘This literally broke my heart’ Your tributes to Rajang the orangutan

13:29 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan passed away yesterday Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo announced the death of one of their beloved residents yesterday. Readers took to social media to express their condolences.

Suffolk households face above-inflation council tax rises next April

40 minutes ago Paul Geater
Local Government Secretary James Brokenshire announced the settlement for councils. Picture: David Mirzoeff/PA Wire

Households in Suffolk could see council tax bills rise by 4.7% next year if the county’s local authorities and police do as the government suggests in its local government settlement.

Stores open later for extra Christmas shopping

11:55 Sophie Barnett
The new-look Cornhill was decked out with thousands of Christmas lights as the festive season officially got underway in Ipswich Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Need extra time to finalise your festive shopping? There are a number of places in Ipswich keeping their doors open that little bit longer in the run up to Christmas.

Don’t be alone this Christmas - neighbours, clubs and churches open their doors on December 25

56 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
More than 2.5 million people feel like they have no one to celebrate with this Christmas Picture: STOCK

The countdown to Christmas is something to dread for some who face the prospect of spending the holiday alone, with no-one to talk to or share their turkey with.

Family notices
