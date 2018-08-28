Bury St Edmunds firm shortlisted in legal awards

Selene Holden of Greene & Greene, based in Bury St Edmunds. Archant

Greene & Greene Solicitors is one of eight national firms shortlisted for Firm of the Year in the Human Resources Category (outside London) as part of the Legal 500 UK Awards 2019.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

It is a ‘double delight’ for Greene & Greene as Selene Holden, head of the Employment Team has also been recognised and is shortlisted for Individual of the Year (Outside London) in the Human Resources category.

The Legal 500 Awards 2019 recognise and reward the best in-house and private practice teams and individuals over the past 12 months. The awards are handed to the elite legal practitioners, based on the most comprehensive research into the UK legal market. The Legal 500 conduct over 50,000 interviews to ascertain the winners, who will be invited to a dinner in London on 6 February 2019, to celebrate with their peers.

Greene & Greene Solicitors is recognised as a top-tier firm in four of its core practice areas.

The Legal 500 2018 Edition recommended 21 of Greene & Greene’s lawyers across 12 different practice areas. Four lawyers are singled out as ‘Leading Individuals’ with one praised as a ‘Next generation Lawyer’.

Stuart Hughes, managing partner at Greene & Greene said:“We are naturally delighted and immensely proud of Selene, Greg and Angharad for achieving the huge accolade of being shortlisted. Both our firm and its clients are extremely fortunate to have a team of such committed and exceptionally talented lawyers. We wish Selene and the team all the very best on the night.”