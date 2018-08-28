Partly Cloudy

East firms braced for Brexit turmoil

PUBLISHED: 13:19 12 December 2018 | UPDATED: 13:19 12 December 2018

Businesses across East Anglia are bracing themselves for a rollercoaster ride as prime minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal unravels.

There is growing anger and frustration among businesses across the region at the political stalemate which has plunged them into a state of deep uncertainty, with considerable ire directed at politicians.

A number are stockpiling raw materials and goods to ensure their activities can continue with as few hold-ups as possible - but at a cost.

Suffolk Chamber said firms were intensely frustrated at yet another delay following a delay in Parliament’s ‘meaningful vote’ on Brexit.

“Chamber members and the wider business community are looking on with deep concern at the ongoing saga being played out in front of us, and express worry that a number of our politicians, it appears, are acting in their own interest, with the potential of little regard for the people, communities and business leaders whose livelihoods depend on the success of a solid business and trading environment here in Suffolk,” it said.

The political machinations

were having an impact on real-world business decisions, including investment for growth, it warned.

David Burch, director of policy at Essex Chambers, said the impasse was hitting confidence and urged politicians to resolve things. “Businesses really cannot understand what is going on at Westminster with the Government’s Brexit proposals. Businesses that we speak to just want to get the issue resolved as soon as possible and not see further delays imposed to an already tight timetable,” he said.

Graham Burchell, boss at Hadleigh-based drain products maker Challs, said his business was stockpiling raw materials and looking at stockpiling its products in Ireland at the end of January and into February ahead of the March 29 EU exit date in order to prevent chaos ensuing at the border. “A lot of businesses are stockpiling now which is also pushing prices up,” he said. “It’s not the storage area, it’s the value of the stock - we are probably holding another £0.25m worth of stock which we wouldn’t otherwise.”

He added: “It’s just a complete mess and there’s so much in-fighting. Most people don’t love politicians, but they’ve gone down in everyone’s estimation.”

Stowmarket malt firm Muntons said it had put in place contingency plans to ensure it can cope with any Brexit outcome.

Marketing manager Andy Janes, said: “Reaching an agreement that suits all parties involved in the Brexit negotiations was inevitably going to be a political challenge. However, we have to question whether in-fighting amongst the various political parties is good for the country. The business world is affected badly during these periods of uncertainty, and therefore a clear and definitive outcome would be a welcome and refreshing change, whatever this turns out to be.”

Chris Newenham, joint boss at Tiptree-based jam makers Wilkin & Son, said: “Business needs certainty, and the sooner the issues are resolved the better it will be for all of us.”

Most East Anglian Tory MPs swing behind Theresa May – but Essex votes could push her out of Downing Street

12:13 Paul Geater
Braintree MP and deputy Tory chairman James Cleverly. Picture: House of Commons

Suffolk’s Tory MPs look set to vote together to support Theresa May in Wednesday night’s confidence vote on her leadership – but in Essex the picture is somewhat different.

Gallery First look at Ipswich Waterfront revamp starting in January

11:19 Adam Howlett
Work on the project is set to begin on January 7 Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

A £750,000 revamp of St Peters Wharf on Ipswich Waterfront has been announced – with work set to kick off in January.

Rajang the orangutan from Colchester Zoo has died

10:35 Megan Aldous
Rajang the orangutan has died Picture: DAVID MARSAY

Colchester Zoo have said goodbye to one of their residents who doubled their aged expectancy and had lived with them since 1980.

REVEALED: The latest job figures, and the two Suffolk towns where Universal Credit is being rolled out today

09:20 Jessica Hill
A Jobcentre Plus branch

Today, Universal Credit will be introduced in the few last remaining isolated pockets of the country where it has yet to be introduced - including two towns in Suffolk.

Labour MEP speaks following Strasbourg shooting

08:59 Michael Steward
East of England MEP Alex Mayer in European Parliament Picture: ALEX MAYER

Labour’s MEP for the east of England who was in Strasbourg during the suspected terror attack in the French city last night has expressed her sorrow following the incident.

Live Reaction from our MPs as Theresa May’s vote of no confidence triggered

08:28 Katy Sandalls
Prime Minister Theresa May faces a vote of confidence. Picture: PARBUL/PA Wire

Conservative MPs from across Suffolk and Essex have been making their views known on Theresa May’s vote of confidence which is set to take place this evening.

Family carers play a vital role in Suffolk

21 minutes ago David Vincent
Ipswich Hospital has been recognised by Suffolk Family Carers for its ongoing commitment to supporting the region’s carers. The charity this week presented staff at the hospital – which is part of East Suffolk & North Essex NHS Trust – with a ‘Carer Friendly Hospital’ award. Picture: HANNAH BARTON

Ipswich Hospital has been recognised by Suffolk Family Carers, for its commitment to supporting the region’s carers.

The impact of global warming is already being felt at Suffolk Yacht Harbour

08:15 Jessica Hill
Sundown at Suffolk Yacht Harbour. Picture: Neil Didsbury

When we dwell on the current impact of global warming, we tend to think of polar ice caps melting or Californian wild fires, both of which might seem a world away from sleepy Suffolk. But Jonathan Dyke, the managing director of Suffolk Yacht Harbour, says he can already see the impact of climate change on his harbour in Levington.

Man charged after attempted robbery at Ipswich Greggs

31 minutes ago Katy Sandalls
The Greggs in White House Road, Ipswich Picture: ELLIS BARKER

A man has been charged with attempted robbery in connection with an incident at a Greggs shop in Ipswich.

