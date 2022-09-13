Suffolk plays part in floral tributes as shops anticipate further demand
- Credit: Everything Felixstowe
Suffolk florists say demand for floral tributes has not yet started, but they anticipate demand increasing in the days to come.
While hundreds of thousands have been laying flowers in London to pay their respects to the Queen, people in Suffolk have also been coming together.
Crowds gathered around the county on Sunday to hear the official Proclamation that King Charles III had ascended the throne to succeed his mother.
However, many Suffolk florists have said they have not yet noticed an upswing in calls for floral tributes.
“We have had a few tributes, from the council and one or two other people, but I wouldn’t say it’s a significant amount,” said Natalia, owner of Windmill Florists on Cumberland Street in Woodbridge.
Lilac Thyme in Woodbridge and Twig Flowers and Christine’s Florist in Ipswich concurred, with representatives saying that they had not noticed more orders being made since news of the Queen’s death on Thursday.
The owner of Simply Flowers in Hawthorn Drive in Ipswich agreed, but said that an order had been placed for collection on Friday, when a book of condolences would be made available at the customer’s local church.
She said that possibly, calls for floral tributes might increase around this time, coinciding with the Queen's funeral.
One exception to this was Susans Flowers in Walton, who arranged the floral wreath laid by Deputy Prime Minister Thérèse Coffey MP on Sunday and Felixstowe Mayor, Sharon Harkin.
“We’ve had quite a few people come in for flowers,” said owner Sarah.
“We had a lot of people come in on Friday, and they’ve taken them to London. We’ve also done flowers for the churches.
“We made the wreath that Therese Coffee laid on Sunday.”
She said she was proud that the shop had made the wreath laid by the deputy prime minister.
“All white flowers have been quite popular,” Sarah continued, “and then some people have wanted red, white and blue.”
Dr Coffey was present at Proclamations in both Ipswich and Felixstowe on Sunday.