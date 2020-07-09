Ipswich Frankie & Benny’s among two Suffolk sites closing

Two branches of Frankie & Benny’s in Suffolk are to close as coronavirus deals the chain another blow.

The Frankie & Benny’s on Cardinal Park, Ipswich, and the site in Haverhill are to close permanently.

But, the stores in Bury St Edmunds and on Nacton Road in Ipswich will remain open.

The restaurant in Colchester will also remain open.

The chain of Italian-American restaurants, which is owned by The Restaurant Group (TRG), has been struggling for a long time and coronavirus has added yet more pressure to the restaurant sector.

A spokesman for the chain said: “The casual dining sector has faced enormous, well documented pressures which have been exacerbated by Covid-19 and the lockdown. Unfortunately, we have had to take difficult but necessary decisions to ensure a sustainable future for our business. We have been in close contact with affected colleagues throughout this process and we are doing all we can to support them during this time.”

In March, TRG was forced to shut a majority of its Chiquito Mexican-style outlets, as well as its Food & Fuel chain of pubs in London, after falling into administration.

The company, which also owns Wagamama and Garfunkel’s, is one of the largest restaurant operators in Britain.