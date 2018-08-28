Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 9°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Garden centre chain sees profits drop as it targets footfall and market share

PUBLISHED: 09:00 14 November 2018

Members of Notcutts Group board Julian Herbert (CFO/company secretary), Caroline Notcutt (vice chairman), Nick Burrows (chief executive), Nicky Dulieu (chairman), Bryan Laxton (non-executive director) Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES LTD

Members of Notcutts Group board Julian Herbert (CFO/company secretary), Caroline Notcutt (vice chairman), Nick Burrows (chief executive), Nicky Dulieu (chairman), Bryan Laxton (non-executive director) Picture: NOTCUTTS GARDEN CENTRES LTD

Notcutts Garden Centres Ltd

A Suffolk-based garden centre chain’s profits were halved last year after it was hit by unfavourable exchange rates and increased costs.

Notcutts show garden at Woodbridge Picture: WARREN PAGENotcutts show garden at Woodbridge Picture: WARREN PAGE

Notcutts, based at Woodbridge, recorded a healthy rise in sales, up 4.8% to £74.7m, after adopting a strategy to increase footfall, but it also saw a 51.5% drop in operating profits to £1m, while its gross profit margin was shaved by 1% to 46.9%.

Chief executive Nick Burrows said the company was pleased to see footfall grow strongly during the year, with conversion rates improving across its 18 garden centres, and customer and staff satisfaction on the rise.

“Like others in the sector we experienced pressure on margins and increased costs associated with transportation, business rates and the national living wage,” he admitted. “In such an economy we opted not to pass cost increases directly onto customers. Our approach was therefore very much on driving increased footfall and gaining market share as a solid foundation for new growth for when the post Brexit economy stabilises.”

A programme of developments and refurbishment works is continuing as part of a five-year plan.

Chairman Nicky Dulieu said works at Cranleigh, St. Albans, Peterborough, Victoria (Pontefract) and Solihull were all completed, significantly improving the environment for customers. “Upgraded colleague facilities were also completed in a number of our garden centres,” she added.

Notcutts has also just opened two major redevelopment projects with new format restaurants in Rivendell (Widnes) and Woodford Park (Stockport). Planning permissions have also been secured for future developments in Woodbridge, Garden Pride (Ditchling), Solihull, Wheatcroft (Nottingham) and Booker.

By the end of 2018 the roll out of the new Notcutts brand across all 18 centres will be completed, and an online store will be launched early in 2019. Show gardens now feature at 10 of its outlets and are proving a ‘real point of difference’ and customer draw, the chain said.

Vice chairman Caroline Notcutt said: “I am so proud to see these superb show gardens being built in our garden centres.

“They really play to our horticultural expertise and support our goal of bringing an ever wider experience for our customers.”

New menus have also been introduced in its restaurants.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Breaking News Man dies in A12 crash near Darsham level crossing

11:33 Will Jefford
The Darsham level crossing close to where the crash happened. Picture: NETWORK RAIL

A man has died following a road traffic collision on the A12 near Darsham.

Don’t believe ‘snowmaggedon’ hype, weather forecaster warns

33 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
Snow covers Christchurch Park during the Beast from the East in 2018. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Warnings of a deluge of snow in the next two weeks are not to be believed, a weather forecaster has warned.

Man left with broken jaw in attack near football ground

13:43 Will Jefford
Just four other forces have smaller amounts of resource reserves as a percentage of funding Picture: ARCHANT

Suffolk police are appealing for witnesses after an assault left a man with a broken jaw.

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

11:30 Suzanne Day
Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

A pile of rubbish dumped on an Ipswich pavement has been branded an “absolute disgrace”.

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

10:51 Dominic Moffitt
Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

An Ipswich mother has called for measures to slow drivers at a busy junction after her son almost died in a collision there.

Elephant sculpture and stardust add to magic of Coes Christmas windows

09:44 Judy Rimmer
The festive season has arrived in Coes with their annual Christmas window display Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Coes has launched its 2018 Christmas windows, with Elmer Armstrong the elephant sculpture as the Ipswich store’s special guest.

You shall go to the ball! Inspiring event raises £16,000 to help young people’s futures

55 minutes ago Andrew Papworth
The Inspire Suffolk charity ball 2018. Picture: INSPIRE SUFFOLK

Any young person will know that overcoming barriers to get their feet on the career ladder is challenging at the best of times.

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

09:11 Tom Potter
Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Suffolk police seized a higher volume of crack cocaine than any force outside the Met last year, according to new figures.

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

09:00 Judy Rimmer
Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Over the Christmas and New Year period we all struggle to keep a lid on our waste - the food bin groans under the weight of turkey carcasses and our blue recycling bulges with empty boxes from trikes and new games consoles so the last thing you want is to miss your rubbish collection.

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

07:30 Jane Hunt
Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl has been jailed for four months.

Show Job Lists

Most read

‘He almost died’ Resident calls for calming measures following ‘horrific’ collision

Kurtis Lloyd was put on life support following his horrific accident in 2016 Picture: LISA LLOYD

Fly-tipping in town branded an ‘absolute disgrace’

Fly-tipping on Chevallier Street Picture: CARL BRAME

Updated Man down from tree after 15-hour stand off

The police cordon at St Clements Church Lane leading to the Fore Street Pool car park Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich man jailed for sexually assaulting schoolgirl

Ipswich Crown Court where Janis Senjonovs was jailed for sexually assaulting a schoolgirl. Picture: ARCHANT

Drug busts up a third as force seizes more crack than any outside the Met

Police officers raid a house in Ipswich as part of a day of action targeting those suspected of supplying class A drugs. Picture: KAREN WILLIE

Bin collection changes for Christmas and New Year

Bin collections in Ipswich. Picture: SIMON PARKER

Topic pages

Education Health Park Smart
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Ipswich Star daily newsletter
Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24