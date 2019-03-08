Partly Cloudy

Two Ipswich-based HR firms combine operations to take business to next level

PUBLISHED: 12:16 30 April 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 30 April 2019

From left, Antony Sloan (Ashtons HR Consulting), Lina Hogg and Martin Hogg (Picasso HR), Tim Burrows and Lucy Pakes (Ashtons HR Consulting) Picture: DAVE RICHARDSON

From left, Antony Sloan (Ashtons HR Consulting), Lina Hogg and Martin Hogg (Picasso HR), Tim Burrows and Lucy Pakes (Ashtons HR Consulting) Picture: DAVE RICHARDSON

BIGPHATPHOTOS

Two human resources firms are set to join forces to create a stronger Suffolk-based business with clients throughout the region and beyond.

The teams at Picasso HR and Ashtons HR Consulting will merge their operations under the Ashtons HR Consulting Limited banner from Wednesday, May 1, and will be based at Waterfront House in Ipswich.

The merger is being led by Lina Hogg, founder of Picasso HR, and Antony Sloan, HR director at Ashtons Legal, who becomes chief executive of the new entity post-merger.

Picasso HR has operated in the regional HR market since 2000, while Ashtons HR Consultancy was formed much more recently to complement Ashton Legal's employment law services for corporate clients.

Mr Sloan said it was “an exciting move” for all who are involved, with the combined skills of the consultants in the new business providing a wider range of support to new and existing clients.

“The consultancy team will be based in Ipswich post-merger, but will be able to use the four Ashtons Legal offices across the region to host client meetings,” he said.

Ms Hogg said the merger would enable the business to further strengthen the services Picasso had offered to its diverse range of clients.

“Our team is looking forward to its new home on the vibrant Ipswich Waterfront and working with Antony and his team to take the business to the next level.”

The newly-merged business will offer a comprehensive service including training and development, employee engagement and retention, conflict management, and restructuring and recruitment.

