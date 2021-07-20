Ipswich firm welcomes Suffolk's 100th Kickstarter

Published: 2:23 PM July 20, 2021

Rosie Bignell is the 100th person to benefit from the Kickstarter scheme via the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Bright & Beautiful Ipswich

A young person in Suffolk has became the 100th person to make use of the government's "crucial" Kickstarter scheme through the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce.

The £2billion scheme hopes to creates hundreds of thousands of high-quality six-month work placements for those between 16 and 24 claiming Universal Credit.

It hopes to combat long-term unemployment, by giving young people access to real-world experience across a variety of different industries.

The chamber has teamed up with local councils, further education colleges and the New Anglia LEP to form the Suffolk Gateway Partnership (SGP) to help support local businesses wanting to apply.

More than 640 placements have been approved since, with Miss Bignell's placement being the 100th to be organised through the Suffolk Chamber.

She is one of two Kickstarters to start placements at Bright & Beautiful in Ipswich, which is training the pair to become housekeepers.

Alison Chilvers, owner of the company said she hopes both Rosie and fellow Kickstarter Heidi will stay with them after the placement ends.

She said: “We’re delighted to have partnered with Suffolk Chamber of Commerce to provide two Kickstart placements for trainee housekeepers.

“Rosie has made an excellent start at Bright & Beautiful. Emma, her mentor and training supervisor has been so pleased with how Rosie has taken up the challenge at learning what most people don’t realise is a very difficult profession to master.

“We train all of our housekeepers to hotel standard and this can take a good few months, Rosie and our first placement Heidi, have risen to the challenge and they are lovely additions to the team."

Kickstarters have described the scheme as "crucial" – helping not only to improve employability, but to enhance experience and knowledge.

Muhammod Miah, a Kickstarter at the Suffolk Chamber of Commerce - Credit: Suffolk Chamber of Commerce

Another Kickstarter, Muhammod Miah, who is currently on placement with Suffolk Chamber's Ipswich offices, said: “As a Kickstarter, I have already experienced many benefits from the scheme, and my employability has improved as a result.

"I have gained crucial work experience and knowledge, as well as an understanding of the work environment, which I would have otherwise never have received.

“I am immensely grateful to Suffolk Chamber of Commerce, as they have provided me with an opportunity to progress my career and develop myself both personally and professionally.”

Emma Alderton, Suffolk Chamber's Kickstart coordinator, said Muhammod is a "great asset" to the team.

Paul Simon, Suffolk Chamber’s head of policy and communications, added: “Hearing from employers like Alison and Kickstarters such as Rosie is inspirational and shows how the scheme can help local businesses train up their staff of the future and give our young people a positive start to their working lives.”