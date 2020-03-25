Ipswich law firm still offering free legal advice despite coronavirus pandemic

An East Anglian law firm will continue to give free legal advice - but over the phone due to social distancing guidelines.

Birketts is continuing to work with the Suffolk Law Centre to offer free support to residents of the county.

The scheme sees lawyers volunteer to advise people on areas such as family, employment, housing and small claims. Now this advice is being given over the phone rather than in person, it is managing to give 90% of the advice it normally does.

Oliver Gravell, partner and head of Birketts’ Family Team, said: “Now more than ever is the time for us to demonstrate our commitment to this essential pro bono service.

“As the region, and indeed the country, enters a time of unprecedented uncertainty, those of us able to offer their support must continue to do so to. This project is a beacon for the community and a vital lifeline in helping to transform local lives.”

