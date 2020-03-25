E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich law firm still offering free legal advice despite coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 11:29 25 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:29 25 March 2020

Oliver Gravell, partner and head of Birketts� family team. Picture: BIRKETTS/CARL MIDDLEDITCH

Oliver Gravell, partner and head of Birketts� family team. Picture: BIRKETTS/CARL MIDDLEDITCH

Archant

An East Anglian law firm will continue to give free legal advice - but over the phone due to social distancing guidelines.

Birketts is continuing to work with the Suffolk Law Centre to offer free support to residents of the county.

The scheme sees lawyers volunteer to advise people on areas such as family, employment, housing and small claims. Now this advice is being given over the phone rather than in person, it is managing to give 90% of the advice it normally does.

MORE: Award-winning restaurant fighting back against coronavirus stockpiling

Oliver Gravell, partner and head of Birketts’ Family Team, said: “Now more than ever is the time for us to demonstrate our commitment to this essential pro bono service.

“As the region, and indeed the country, enters a time of unprecedented uncertainty, those of us able to offer their support must continue to do so to. This project is a beacon for the community and a vital lifeline in helping to transform local lives.”

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

Six more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

28 people have now tested positive for coronavirus in Suffolk Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich street rangers stop patrols amid coronavirus crisis

Ipswich Central Town Centre Rangers play a vital role in the area. Picture: IPSWICH CENTRAL

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

