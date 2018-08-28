Sunshine and Showers

Listen to our first ever business podcast show, and find out what issues are affecting businesses in Suffolk right now

PUBLISHED: 17:35 03 December 2018 | UPDATED: 17:35 03 December 2018

The first ever East Anglian Daily Times business podcast show, with (l) Rob Thomson, a director at Grant Thornton, business writer Jessica Hill and Jonathan Agar, chief executive of Birketts.

The first ever East Anglian Daily Times business podcast show, with (l) Rob Thomson, a director at Grant Thornton, business writer Jessica Hill and Jonathan Agar, chief executive of Birketts.

Archant

The first episode of the new East Anglian Daily Times business podcast show, with me, resident business writer Jessica Hill, is now launched!

On the show this week, I got the lowdown on what issues are impacting the big guns of the business world in Suffolk though a discussion on the Suffolk Limited top 100 businesses, a chart drawn up by Grant Thornton and Birketts.

I got to grill the masterminds of the study, Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar, the chief executive of Birketts, on what the biggest challenges are facing Suffolk businesses right now, and what this study reveals as a barometer of the health of businesses in the county.

And Jonathan gave me a bit of a grilling back.

If you would like to appear as a guest on the show yourself in the future, or give your suggestions for future topics we can chew over, then please get in touch with me on jessica.hill@archant.co.uk.

Topic Tags:

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

2 minutes ago Megan Aldous
Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

December is here and Christmas jumpers have started to be worn in Ipswich’s Yates - take a look through our gallery to see if you can spot someone you know.

‘Designated driver’ cocktails and free soft drinks on offer this Christmas

7 minutes ago Sophie Barnett
Designated driver cocktail at Revolution Ipswich. Picture: REVOLUTION

As Suffolk and Essex police launch their annual campaign to crack down on drink driving this Christmas, what incentives are on offer for those staying away from alcohol?

Crunch talks between MPs and inspectors over mental health trust future

17:30 Geraldine Scott
Norwich South MP Clive Lewis wants NSFT to go into special administration. Photo: PA

MPs will demand answers over the future of the region’s mental health trust at a meeting with regulators.

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant shuts temporarily due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

16:23 Jake Foxford
The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, has closed unexpectedly and for the foreseeable future following a sudden burst pipe Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

An Ipswich town centre restaurant has closed its doors for the foreseeable future due to emergency maintenance.

Best ever start to Surviving Winter campaign - as donations top £65,000 in record time

16:15 Adam Howlett
Organisations from all over the county at the launch of the Surviving Winter Campaign 2018 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The Surviving Winter campaign has had its best opening month - with more that £65,000 pledged already towards keeping the most vulnerable of our community warm through winter.

Michael Ball is ‘coming home ‘ to the Ipswich Regent

14:29 Andrew Clarke
Michael Ball is due to play the Ipswich Regent as part of his Coming Home To You tour. Photo: Archant

Michael Ball is performing live in concert at the Ipswich Regent next year as part of a UK tour to promote a new solo album. Tickets go on sale this week. Arts editor Andrew Clarke takes a look at Michael Ball’s dazzling career

Roll up, roll up, to see guinea pigs with accessories inspired by the Greatest Showman

7 minutes ago Jessica Hill
The Haypigs! , Rik Cridland and his wife, Helen

Pet accessories are all the rage this festive season. But is turning your pet guinea pig into a circus star perhaps going a step too far?

Ipswich Rudolph Run 2018 starts tonight

11:52 Suzanne Day
Children can even meet Santa before he sets off on his Ipswich Rudolph Run Picture: SIMON PARKER

Children in Ipswich are bubbling with excitement as Santa and Rudolph prepare to set off on the first of their Rudolph Run routes.

Video An Ipswich piano teacher has released a Christmas song - listen here

11:38 Megan Aldous
Phil Jackson is selling his festive tune to raise money for charity. Picture PHIL JACKSON

Phil Jackson, who is a singer/song-writer, has released his own festive track ‘Christmas in the Habit’.

Ipswich Waterfront restaurant shuts temporarily due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’

The Pizza Express restaurant in Key Street, along the Ipswich Waterfront, has closed unexpectedly and for the foreseeable future following a sudden burst pipe Picture: EMILY TOWNSEND

Updated Lorry carrying Christmas trees blocks A12

The incident happened on the A12 at Stratford St Mary Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Main road to be closed for five days for repairs

Roadworks are to take place in Otley, near Suffolk. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Video Speeding driver arrested on suspicion of drug driving on A14

The man was arrested on the A14 at Ipswich. Picture: ANGELA SHARPE

Ipswich Rudolph Run 2018 starts tonight

Children can even meet Santa before he sets off on his Ipswich Rudolph Run Picture: SIMON PARKER

Can you see someone you know in the Yates gallery?

Saturday December 1st 2018, Yates Ipswich. Picture: LICKLIST

