Listen to our first ever business podcast show, and find out what issues are affecting businesses in Suffolk right now

The first episode of the new East Anglian Daily Times business podcast show, with me, resident business writer Jessica Hill, is now launched!

On the show this week, I got the lowdown on what issues are impacting the big guns of the business world in Suffolk though a discussion on the Suffolk Limited top 100 businesses, a chart drawn up by Grant Thornton and Birketts.

I got to grill the masterminds of the study, Rob Thomson of Grant Thornton and Jonathan Agar, the chief executive of Birketts, on what the biggest challenges are facing Suffolk businesses right now, and what this study reveals as a barometer of the health of businesses in the county.

And Jonathan gave me a bit of a grilling back.

