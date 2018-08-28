Felixstowe-based logistics firm helps stage sporting events

European freight specialists, Jordon, has been named as a finalist in the 2018 British International Freight Association Freight Service Awards.

Shortlisted in the European Logistics Award category, Jordon’s award entry showcases the company’s precision, planning and ability to continuously meet clients’ just-in-time logistics requirements throughout Europe and the UK.

Jon Swallow, director at Felixstowe-based Jordon says: “Being shortlisted in the European Logistics category is great news for all of us here at Jordon, as well as our European network of logistics partners.”

Jordon’s BIFA award entry highlights the work undertaken with clients that supply everything required in the erection of the temporary environments found at many of the world’s leading sporting and cultural occasions.

He added: “When you’re dealing with world-class events the show must go on. Our job is to get everything to its destination as agreed and on time.”

Service levels are key to the success of Jordon and are demonstrated through the ISO 9001:2015 quality standard achieved earlier this year, the company’s innovative market intelligence programme, the extension of its European road freight coverage and its increased flagship services to Holland, Belgium and Germany.

The BIFA Freight Service Awards, now in its 30th year, are recognised as one of the most prestigious in the freight industry.

With the awards ceremony taking place in London in January 2019, Jon Swallow added: “With so many great players involved across our industry, we’re delighted to be shortlisted and we’ve all got our fingers crossed for the final awards.”