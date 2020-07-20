E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Delight as maritime mecca celebrates milestone

PUBLISHED: 11:36 20 July 2020 | UPDATED: 11:36 20 July 2020

Ipswich Haven Marina, which is celebrating its 20th year Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

An Ipswich tourism hotspot which has helped attracts thousands of visitors to the town is celebrating its 20th year.

Ipswich Haven Marina – which was launched by port owners ABP – has welcomed more than 5,000 visiting yachts, with some sailing from far-flung destinations including Australia and America.

The marina, which lies at the head of the River Orwell, was officially launched by sailing legend Sir Robin Knox-Johnston – the first person to single-handly circumnavigate the globe in a non-stop voyage – on July 6, 2000.

Since then the marina has become a magnet for sea-faring enthusiasts, with its popularity going from strength to strength.

The site is equipped with a host of facilities, including washing and laundry facilities, a chandlery, boatyard and fuel supply services. Since its original launch, ABP has continued to invest in marina improvements, including increasing the number of new pontoon berths and upgrading security.

The River Orwell cruising area includes the rivers Deben, Blackwater, Crouch, and Thames, making Ipswich Haven Marina an ideal base for cruises to destinations such as Lowestoft, Great Yarmouth, Woodbridge, and London.

Andrew Harston, ABP regional director for Wales and short sea ports, said: “We are delighted to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our Ipswich Haven Marina, which has been a favourite among locals and tourists alike.

“I would like to thank our marina colleagues for their hard work, as we have supported some fantastic events over the years.

“From hosting the bi-annual Ipswich Maritime Festival, which sees thousands of visitors flock to the waterfront to providing views of historic tall ships setting sail along the Orwell, the marina proudly supports local tourism.”

