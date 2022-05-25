Suffolk M&S stores to stay open as Colchester shop closes down

Marks & Spencer has announced the closure of 32 of its stores, with both Suffolk stores surviving - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Bosses at British high street giant Marks & Spencer have said that the two Suffolk stores will remain open as they confirm the closure of the historic Colchester shop.

M&S branches in Ipswich and Bury St Edmunds have survived a recent spate of closures announced by the retailer.

It comes after M&S announced the closure of 32 of its stores – including its popular Colchester High Street store – to make way for 15 new stores which are planned to be built over the next three years.

M&S is in the process of constructing a new store on the outskirts of Colchester to replace its town centre unit.

Speaking previously about the new store at the £70million Stane Retail Park, M&S regional boss Andrew Icke said: "We’re excited to announce our plans to invest in the local area and open a brand new, larger M&S store at Stane Retail Park, which will offer customers in Colchester a much bigger range of M&S products across our Foodhall and Clothing & Home departments, and a new M&S Café.”

There has been speculation for several years that the company wants to do the same in Ipswich – but has struggled to find an out-of-town site to operate alongside its food hall at Martlesham Heath.

The retailed announced a further 30 store closures in 2021 after making a £201million loss as a result of high street lockdowns.

It is understood that all current staff at the Colchester high street store will be able to transfer to the new store or other M&S outlets.