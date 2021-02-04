Published: 11:14 AM February 4, 2021

The new Tech Campus will be a short distance from Suffolk New College - Credit: SIMON PARKER

A new £2.4million tech campus teaching e-sports and other digital skills is scheduled to open in September 2021.

The campus, on the corner of Dove Street and Rope Walk in Ipswich, will teach around 80 Suffolk New College students at a time in subjects including creative media, cyber security, e-sports, games design and information technology.

Mary Gleave, the vice principal of Suffolk New College, said: “Lockdown has highlighted the growing importance of the digital sector, so the opening of our new ‘Tech Campus’ is perfect timing, as it will help shine a light on careers in this fantastic industry.

"I think now more than ever we are going to need skilled people who can work in the IT and associated industries.”

An architect's impression of what the Tech Campus on the corner of Dove Street and Rope Walk in Ipswich will look like. - Credit: Ingleton Wood

Amanda Winnick, director of curriculum at the college, said: "This will be a world class facility that will have the wow factor. We will have a motion capture room and a designated area that will look to train potential international e-sports stars of the future.

“The courses and training will replicate how industry works as we want to ensure that we deliver a curriculum that will help people get skills for jobs, in roles that employers need.

“We want our students to aspire to want to use this building and we are mindful of the fact that the community should also have access to the space as well. We also want to bring industry into the building to contribute to the delivery and direction of our curriculum and develop the next generation of talent.”

The project is receiving £1.6million of support from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP).

Chris Starkie, the LEP's chief executive, said: “It’s great to see progress being made on the Tech Campus ahead of its planned opening in September. It will be a fantastic asset for Suffolk New College to boost the digital skills of its students for the benefit of local businesses.

“Digital skills are in huge demand by employers in all sectors so it’s important that leading-edge facilities are in place to provide first-class training for local young people and the wider workforce.”