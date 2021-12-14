Student entrepreneur buzzing over honey-making business success
- Credit: John Nice/ Suffolk New College
A student from Suffolk New College has turned his honey-making hobby into a budding business.
Jacob Staddon, 18, who is studying on a level three art foundation course at the college, started making and selling honey six years ago.
Now the student’s business, Valley Honey, is going from strength to strength with Jake selling his products at farmers' markets and Christmas fayres.
Jake explained that he turned his hobby into a business for practical reasons.
He said: “It started out as a hobby, but then it got to the point where I couldn’t eat everything I was producing, so I decided to create a brand and sell it to others.
“I’ve always liked being outside and I think it comes from my mother’s passion for gardening.”
Going forward Jake would like to go commercial with his business and hopes to help other people thinking of getting into beekeeping.
He sells the honey through Instagram.