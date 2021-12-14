News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News > Business

Student entrepreneur buzzing over honey-making business success

Author Picture Icon

Tamika Green

Published: 12:18 PM December 14, 2021
18-year-old Jake Staddon at Suffolk New College

Jacob Staddon started his honey-making business, Valley Honey, six years ago - Credit: John Nice/ Suffolk New College

A student from Suffolk New College has turned his honey-making hobby into a budding business.  

Jacob Staddon, 18, who is studying on a level three art foundation course at the college, started making and selling honey six years ago. 

Now the student’s business, Valley Honey, is going from strength to strength with Jake selling his products at farmers' markets and Christmas fayres. 

Jake explained that he turned his hobby into a business for practical reasons. 

A selection of Valley Honey photographed outside in a garden

18-year-old Jake Staddon has been selling his honey at farmers' markets and Christmas fayres - Credit: Jacob Staddon

He said: “It started out as a hobby, but then it got to the point where I couldn’t eat everything I was producing, so I decided to create a brand and sell it to others. 

“I’ve always liked being outside and I think it comes from my mother’s passion for gardening.” 

Going forward Jake would like to go commercial with his business and hopes to help other people thinking of getting into beekeeping.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Major Covid-19 testing centre temporarily closed this week
  2. 2 Man located after Orwell Bridge closed following incident
  3. 3 'Taken a massive toll' - Town striker and partner share personal heartbreak
  1. 4 New Farmfoods supermarket replacing Aldi opening in Ipswich this week
  2. 5 Care village at former Ipswich hotel moves one step closer
  3. 6 Man possessing 11,000 indecent images escapes jail
  4. 7 Ipswich man charged after unwrapped Christmas presents stolen from home
  5. 8 Romesh Ranganathan tour heads to Ipswich
  6. 9 'I can't support Covid plan B': Suffolk MP
  7. 10 Revealed: Who fans want as new Ipswich Town boss

He sells the honey through Instagram.

Suffolk New College
Food and Drink
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Revolution were part of an effort to push safety in the nighttime economy in Ipswich

Suffolk Constabulary

Ipswich nightclubs search people's bags as spiking incidents increase

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The Christmas lights in Lister Road, Ipswich

Christmas

Ipswich's famous Christmas house light show is bigger and better than ever

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Church Lane in Hemingstone. Picture: Danielle Booden

Suffolk County Council

'Heart-breaking' and 'a slippery mudbath' - traffic damages Hemingstone...

Abygail Fossett

person
PC117 Stephenson from the Kestrel Team patrolling Ipswich town centre. Picture: SARAH LUCYBROWN

Coronavirus

Covid: What could a potential Plan C look like?

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon