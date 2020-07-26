Dental surgery donates laptop to high school student

A Suffolk dental practice has given a laptop to Kesgrave High School to help a child study at home.

Suffolk Orthodontics, which has been based in Bell Lane, Kesgrave, since 2000, donated the laptop to the high school in order to help a disadvantaged student keep up with distance learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The laptop was presented to the youngster before the end of the school year.

Nigel Burgoyne, Kesgrave High School headmaster, who retired at the end of this school year, said: “It’s such a generous and wonderful offer from Suffolk Orthodontics to donate this laptop to us.

“This laptop will make a massive difference for a very deserving student.”

Ian Davies, boss of Suffolk Orthodontics, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to donate a laptop to Kesgrave School.

“In this pandemic we’re thinking of ways the practice can help the community in any way possible.”