E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Dental surgery donates laptop to high school student

PUBLISHED: 14:36 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 26 July 2020

The dental surgery donated the laptop to Kesgrave High School this week. Picture: SUFFOLK ORTHODONTICS

The dental surgery donated the laptop to Kesgrave High School this week. Picture: SUFFOLK ORTHODONTICS

SUFFOLK ORTHODONTICS

A Suffolk dental practice has given a laptop to Kesgrave High School to help a child study at home.

Suffolk Orthodontics, which has been based in Bell Lane, Kesgrave, since 2000, donated the laptop to the high school in order to help a disadvantaged student keep up with distance learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The laptop was presented to the youngster before the end of the school year.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Inspirational Kesgrave head teacher to retire



Nigel Burgoyne, Kesgrave High School headmaster, who retired at the end of this school year, said: “It’s such a generous and wonderful offer from Suffolk Orthodontics to donate this laptop to us.

“This laptop will make a massive difference for a very deserving student.”

Ian Davies, boss of Suffolk Orthodontics, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to donate a laptop to Kesgrave School.

“In this pandemic we’re thinking of ways the practice can help the community in any way possible.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Peter Andre spotted on Ipswich Waterfront

Peter Andre took pictures with fans on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: RICHARD MALONE

Man’s body discovered near Ipswich park

Police are at the scene after a man's body was found at the entrance of the Ellenbrook Open Space in Carolbrook Road, Ipswich. Picture: MATTHEW EARTH

Heroic bin men help save dogs accidentally trapped in car

Bridget Kingscote with her dogs Dulcie and Jess. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stalker is jailed after harassing ex-partner

Darren Summers, who was jailed for stalking at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Stacey Solomon’s new childrens’ range available at Ipswich Primark

Stacey Solomon's new clothing range launched in Primark's Ipswich store on Monday Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Dental surgery donates laptop to high school student

The dental surgery donated the laptop to Kesgrave High School this week. Picture: SUFFOLK ORTHODONTICS

‘It would drag the bigger clubs down a bit’ - Owner on looming League One salary cap

Peterborough United owner Darragh MacAnthony (left) and Barry Fry. MacAnthony believes a slary cap in League One will help Posh - but hinder sides like Ipswich Town Picture: PA SPORT

Police attend collision involving car and pedestrian

Police have attended a collision in Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Blind people left ‘totally isolated’ by lockdown given singing group lifeline

The Unscene Singers were given an £800 grant to continue online singing sessions. Picture: UNSCENE SINGERS

Bids for ex-striker, Evans wants big money for Downes and a former Canary at Town - our most read stories this week

Former Ipswich Town striker Kieffer Moore, centre, was the subject of our most-read story of the week. Picture: PA SPORT