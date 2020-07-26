Dental surgery donates laptop to high school student
PUBLISHED: 14:36 26 July 2020 | UPDATED: 14:36 26 July 2020
A Suffolk dental practice has given a laptop to Kesgrave High School to help a child study at home.
Suffolk Orthodontics, which has been based in Bell Lane, Kesgrave, since 2000, donated the laptop to the high school in order to help a disadvantaged student keep up with distance learning during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The laptop was presented to the youngster before the end of the school year.
Nigel Burgoyne, Kesgrave High School headmaster, who retired at the end of this school year, said: “It’s such a generous and wonderful offer from Suffolk Orthodontics to donate this laptop to us.
“This laptop will make a massive difference for a very deserving student.”
Ian Davies, boss of Suffolk Orthodontics, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to donate a laptop to Kesgrave School.
“In this pandemic we’re thinking of ways the practice can help the community in any way possible.”
