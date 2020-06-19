E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Port reaches cargo milestone for goods received during lockdown

PUBLISHED: 15:22 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 15:22 19 June 2020

Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16, 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16, 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

© Stephen Waller

A town port has welcomed 115 ships laden with 400,000 tonnes of cargo since the coronavirus lockdown began on March 23.

Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABPRice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

The Port of Ipswich reached the milestone after a busy year in which vital commodities such as fertiliser and barley to rice and timber have continued to flow through the port, which is owned by Associated British Ports (ABP).

You may also want to watch:

Most recently the port welcomed the MV Roseburg carrying more than 1,800 packs of timber from Riga for the shipping line Lacy & Middlemiss, and the MV Ijsseldijk, which delivered 4,000 tonnes of rice to Ipswich from Georgetown in Guyana for Clarksons.

MORE – Town security bouncer celebrates budding new career

ABP short sea ports boss Andrew Harston said: “Throughout these testing times our Port in Ipswich has remained fully open for business and ready to help support our customers and the region’s economy.

Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABPRice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

“These latest vessels take us through the 400,000 tonnes threshold for cargo handled last over 12 weeks and this is a real testament to the service that Ipswich provides as a regional port. “I am grateful to our teams, as they have done a fantastic job and have shown that we are well equipped to minimise supply chain disruptions and keep goods flowing.”

Subscribe to our daily coronavirus newsletter, with all the latest from where you live. Or visit our Facebook page or link to our daily podcast here

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Days Gone By - More memories of Hollywood in Ipswich, and club’s reinvention as Kartouche and Zest

Did you enjoy nights out at Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Primark opens early as queues gather after Ipswich reopening

Shoppers have been queuing outside Primark in Ipswich town centre this morning. Picture: ARCHANT

Firefighters tackle Rushmere Heath blaze

Firefighters have been battling a fire at Rushmere Heath, on the outskirts of Ipswich Picture: KEVIN HOLMES

Red Arrows to fly over Suffolk and Essex today - this is where you can see them

The Red Arrows at Clacton airshow Picture: LEE MARKWELL

Days Gone By - More memories of Hollywood in Ipswich, and club’s reinvention as Kartouche and Zest

Did you enjoy nights out at Hollywood in Ipswich in 1993? Picture: ARCHANT

‘Much, much busier than predicted’ - verdict on Ipswich town centre reopening

Shoppers queued to get into Primark from 7.30am on the day non-essential shops reopened in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Drug dealer back in business day after police confiscated phone

Joshua Haynes was jailed for four years and six months at Ipswich Crown Court for being concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Rogue traders’ driveway jet wash scam targeting vulnerable householders

Trading Standards received reports of rogue traders, Nottingham knockers and fish sellers in Suffolk Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Port reaches cargo milestone for goods received during lockdown

Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16, 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

Man stole £116 of toys from Argos

David Vincent has been convicted of theft from a shop after toys were stolen from Argos (file photo) Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Days Gone By - More memories of outdoor swimming fun at Broomhill Pool in Ipswich

Broomhill Pool looking busy on a hot day in 1980 Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24