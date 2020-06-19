Port reaches cargo milestone for goods received during lockdown

Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16, 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP © Stephen Waller

A town port has welcomed 115 ships laden with 400,000 tonnes of cargo since the coronavirus lockdown began on March 23.

Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16 2020 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

The Port of Ipswich reached the milestone after a busy year in which vital commodities such as fertiliser and barley to rice and timber have continued to flow through the port, which is owned by Associated British Ports (ABP).

Most recently the port welcomed the MV Roseburg carrying more than 1,800 packs of timber from Riga for the shipping line Lacy & Middlemiss, and the MV Ijsseldijk, which delivered 4,000 tonnes of rice to Ipswich from Georgetown in Guyana for Clarksons.

ABP short sea ports boss Andrew Harston said: “Throughout these testing times our Port in Ipswich has remained fully open for business and ready to help support our customers and the region’s economy.

Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP Rice being discharged from General Cargo Ship IJSSELDIJK at ABP's Port of Ipswich, on June 16 Picture: STEPHEN WALLER/ABP

“These latest vessels take us through the 400,000 tonnes threshold for cargo handled last over 12 weeks and this is a real testament to the service that Ipswich provides as a regional port. “I am grateful to our teams, as they have done a fantastic job and have shown that we are well equipped to minimise supply chain disruptions and keep goods flowing.”

