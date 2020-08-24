E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Shipment of potentially dangerous hair clippers stopped at port

PUBLISHED: 13:29 24 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:29 24 August 2020

A test sample found the clippers were unsafe and posed an electric shock risk Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards

A shipment of hair clippers found to pose a potential electric shock risk have been ordered for destruction after being intercepted in Suffolk.

The cargo of 120 sets of ‘Professional Hair Clippers’ was detained at the Port of Felixstowe earlier this month.

Suffolk Trading Standards said import surveillance officers found the consignment on August 4.

They were imported from China and destined for a fulfilment house in Leicestershire, where they were likely to have been sold on Amazon and eBay.

Officers noted no manufacturer or importer details on the product, or the plug, and that the CE mark indicating they conform with EU health and safety directives – was incorrect.

A test sample found the clippers were unsafe and posed an electric shock risk.

Officials have advised shoppers to ensure they buy from a reputable retailer.

If you have any concerns about a product, stop using it and report it on 0808 223 1133.

