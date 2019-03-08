Could you run this Ipswich pub? Find out more at viewing day

The Suffolk Punch pub on Norwich Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Are you looking for a pub to run? If so, a popular venue in Ipswich is holding an open day tomorrow, Wednesday, April 24, to find new tenants.

The Suffolk Punch on Norwich Road will be opening its doors from 11am to 3pm.

The pub, which stands close to the Ferodo Bridge, is described on the Ei Publican Partnerships website as “a true community hub, full of character and situated in a prime spot on the busy Norwich Road, near Ipswich town centre.” It has football, darts and pool teams and live music events.

They say they are looking for an “experienced operator who can build on the good existing volume by exploiting all assets this marvellous public house has to offer.”

The pub has a beer garden at the back for relaxing in warm weather, and Ei says there is a trade kitchen which could support food with some investment. There is also a function room on the first floor which has its own bar and dance floor, and could be used for events.

If you would like to know more, you can either call Ei Publican Partnerships on 03333 200036, fill in the enquiry form on their website, or just turn up on the day.

