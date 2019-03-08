E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

How has Ipswich firm grown from 'modest yard' to 50-strong recycling depots?

PUBLISHED: 10:37 17 September 2019

The Bolton family and staff at the firm's 50th anniversary party Picture: SOPHIE SKIPPER PHOTOGRAPHY

The Bolton family and staff at the firm's 50th anniversary party Picture: SOPHIE SKIPPER PHOTOGRAPHY

Sophie Skipper Photography Ltd

An Ipswich-based waste firm says it has "great plans" for the future after celebrating its 50th anniversary.

The Bolton family and staff at the firm's 50th anniversary party Picture: SOPHIE SKIPPER PHOTOGRAPHY

Bolton Brothers - which employs 50 people at its two recycling plants at Great Blakenham - is geared for growth, said commercial director Reuben Bolton.

The recycling firm - which continues to expand - processes more than 1,000 tonnes a week and is a leading recycler of paper, cardboard and plastics.

It celebrated its major milestone in style with a large party for clients, suppliers, staff, family and friends at Trinity Park, Ipswich.

"This is a landmark for any company, but to reach this milestone when the company is in such good shape and with great plans for the future is even more exciting," said Mr Bolton.

"Reaching 50 years in business is a big achievement and looking back over the company's history makes you realise just how far we've come."

He thanked employees, customers and suppliers for being "an integral part" of the firm's success.

The firm handed out three long service awards at the event.

They went to Albert Burrows, 78, who has been with the business for 18 years, office administrator Angela Southgate for 17 years' service, and David Fellgate, who has clocked up 20 years with the firm.

Bolton Brothers was founded in 1969 by Michael Bolton. The business began at a modest yard in Ipswich offering a wide range of services in the paper, cardboard, scrap metal and textile markets.

It is now one of the leading recyclers of paper, cardboard and plastics in the south and east of England, operating its own fleet of recycling vehicles ranging from 3.5 to 44 tonnes. These support recycling container collection services for recycling office papers, confidential material, cardboard and plastic.

The business processes more than 1000 tonnes per week and is considered one of the most impressive paper and plastics recycling depots in the country.

