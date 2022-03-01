Sainsbury's to close four cafés at Suffolk stores
- Credit: PA
Four Sainsbury's cafés in Suffolk are set to close as the company announces new plans to transform its eat-in, takeaway, and home delivery food and drink offer.
As part of the new plans, the retailer will open 30 more restaurant hubs in stores in partnership with Boparan Restaurant Group (BRG), which runs the Caffe Carluccio’s, Gourmet Burger Kitchen, Ed’s Diner, and Slim Chickens brands.
As well as this, bosses announced that 30 Starbucks sites will open across its supermarkets, as it closes 200 cafés across the country.
The Suffolk cafés that are closing down in the spring are:
- Ipswich, Hadleigh Road
- Ipswich, Felixstowe Road
- Sudbury
- Haverhill
The Bury St Edmunds and Stanway stores' cafés will be remaining open.
Simon Roberts, Sainsbury’s chief executive officer said: “As we go through this period of transition, we have taken the difficult decision to close 200 of our cafés next month.
"We have spoken to all colleagues affected by these changes today and are absolutely committed to supporting them in any way we can during this uncertain time."