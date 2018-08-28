Sunshine and Showers

Suffolk school wants to hear from former students

PUBLISHED: 07:12 18 December 2018 | UPDATED: 07:20 18 December 2018

Future First wants to hear from former students of Stowupland High School near Stowmarket Picture: FUTURE FIRS

Future First wants to hear from former students of Stowupland High School near Stowmarket Picture: FUTURE FIRS

Archant

Former pupils from Stowupland High School are being urged to go back to the classroom to inspire the current crop of students.

Future First wants to hear from former students of Stowupland High School near Stowmarket Picture: FUTURE FIRS

Past and present students from the Church Road School, near Stowmarket, have joined a programme run by the national education charity Future First, which helps schools and colleges develop ‘old school tie’ networks.

Former students return to volunteer at assemblies and workshops designed to motivate young people. The objectives being to broaden students’ job horizons and make them more likely to achieve a career of their choice regardless of background.

The school wants to contact former students in established careers and recent leavers in further education, alumni who live nearby and those who have moved away.

Nick Faliveno, careers leader for the school, said: “We signed up to Future First’s scheme straightaway. A network of past students with all their valuable experience can be an invaluable resource in helping us to broaden current students’ job horizons and equip them for the world of work.”

Matt Lent, chief executive officer of Future First, said: ‘Students cannot be what they cannot see. It is vital to open their eyes to opportunities beyond their own world and show them the range of jobs available.

“Alumni help schools do this by acting as relatable positive role models. If a student sees someone who has the same background has gone on to achieve success, they are far more likely to think they can too.”

Former students can register with Future First by clicking the ‘For former students’ link on the website www.futurefirst.org.uk.

Alternatively, visit the school website www.stowuplandhighschool.co.uk and go to the Alumni tab to find out more.

