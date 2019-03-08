E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Freight forwarder sees 'great potential' in Libya

PUBLISHED: 09:38 16 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:38 16 September 2019

Omni Freight Services of Martlesham is launching a regualr service for customers to Libya, via Malta. . L-R – Nick Wilding, Ian Wilding, Andy Wilding, Carl Hawes, Shaun Rudduck. Picture: OMNI FREIGHT SERVICES

Omni Freight Services of Martlesham is launching a regualr service for customers to Libya, via Malta. . L-R - Nick Wilding, Ian Wilding, Andy Wilding, Carl Hawes, Shaun Rudduck. Picture: OMNI FREIGHT SERVICES

Archant

Freight forwarders Omni Freight Services, has introduced a new service providing clients with shipping to Libya from Felixstowe port.

The Martlesham firm has partnered with HPZ based in Malta, to offer weekly shipping services from the UK, via Malta, and into Libyan ports.

This adds to the already established Malta services Omni offers, operating as agents for Anglo Malta Container Services.

Managing director Andy Wilding said: "We're really pleased to be able to launch this additional service. The export market into Libya provides potential business opportunities for a range of manufacturers and exporters within the UK, as there is significant demand for products that aren't currently available to retailers and commercial businesses based there."

Omni provides a range of sea, road and air freight options to its clients, and added warehousing services to its offering in 2017, in an effort to provide tailored, flexible services to customers big and small.

He said: "We're a small business, which gives us the freedom to tailor our services to suit the needs of our customers. Everyone has a different requirement for their goods and we continually look for more ways of ensuring our services meet the needs of our clients.

"We saw the potential based in Libya, and we know that many of the Libyan ports we can now ship to can't be accessed directly from the UK, but by routing through our partners in Malta, we can access these areas and provide a range of options for our clients."

