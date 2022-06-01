Art trail owls make a big hoot at Suffolk Show

First look at the Owls for the Big Hoot trail. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Owls usually only come out at night, but at the Suffolk Show they were making their presence felt during the day to promote the forthcoming Big Hoot art trail in aid of charity.

Some of the ‘Little Hoots’ were showcased for the first time at the show on Wednesday ahead of the art trail which will be taking place across Ipswich from June 19 to September 3.

The trail will culminate in an auction to raise money for the St Elizabeth Hospice, which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

The last trail raised more than £200,000.

Alongside the Little Hoots, there will be 50 Big Hoots which have been designed by local schools, clubs and organisations.

As part of the trail, there will also be a 5km ‘Hoot Hike’ around the town, starting from Christchurch Park.

Nichola Whymark, the head of fundraising partnership at the hospice, said: “It is very exciting, there is lots going on.”