£1.2m community funding for local groups

PUBLISHED: 12:51 23 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:52 23 November 2018

Mick George presents a Frimstone grant to Cambridge Rugby Union Football Club. Picture: FRIMSTONE COMMUNITY FUND

Archant

A new major funding `pot’ is available in Suffolk for local community groups, which is likely to amount to more than £1m annually.

Local residents involved with nearby community and sports initiatives have reason to be very excited after Frimstone Ltd, one of the major aggregate suppliers in the region announced the opportunity for related groups to access a significant pool of money that is likely to surpass the £1million-mark annually.

Now operating as a part of the wider Mick George Group of companies, the firm is able to offer local groups access to the dedicated Community Fund provided by the group’s parent company which allows those within the vicinity of Frimstone’s operating sites all the benefits of the scheme.

The first beneficiaries of the grant scheme are Worlington Cricket Club and Crimplesham Parish Council who between them received £42,600 for their respective projects - practice net (Worlington CC) and play equipment (Crimplesham P.C) upgrades.

The donations formed part of the £300,000 that was provided to 16 separate organisations in the third round of community funding for 2018, across the region.

The Mick George Group of companies is based at Huntingdon.

The final round is already open with applicants invited to submit their entries before January 9th, 2019. Please visit: www.grantscape.org.uk/fund/mick-george-community-fund/.

Mark Swan, managing director of Frimstone Ltd said: “The success of our business has always been a result of the fantastic support that we’ve received from the local communities in which we operate.’’

“The Community Fund is a great extension to the public engagement work that we’re already involved. The many and diverse groups that have benefitted from the programme is clear to see and it’s our pleasure to be able to present this opening to a wider audience.”

