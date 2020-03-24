E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Legal experts on rights of shop staff concerned about COVID-19 impact

PUBLISHED: 17:16 24 March 2020 | UPDATED: 17:16 24 March 2020

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Shoppers at Tesco in Martlesham Picture: ARCHANT

Charlotte Bond

As supermarkets serve a critical role in the COVID-19 crisis, we explore the rights of workers fearful of turning up to work and being exposed to the virus.

Shops allowed to stay open include supermarkets, pharmacies, petrol stations, newsagents and banks.

If an employee contracts the virus, they are entitled to sick pay.

Ashtons Legal Solicitors, which has offices across the region, said those with symptoms warranting self-isolation will be entitled to statutory sick pay (SSP) of £94.25 a week, or £95.85 from April 6, while those self-isolating due to a member of the household having symptoms would be entitled to SSP under amended regulations.

You may also want to watch:

Claire Sleep, partner at the Cambridge office, and Jessica Piper, Norwich office solicitor, said employees required to take care of dependants can take unpaid leave or unpaid parental leave, but requests for paid holiday could be refused.

Those who believe they fall into the group of people at increased risk of severe illness, due to age, pregnancy or underlying health condition, can ask for special arrangements including changing shift patterns, special protective equipment, or, in severe cases, being furloughed – an option allowing employers to send home staff not needed in the short-term and pay 80% of their salary (up to £2,500 net per month), which can be later reclaimed from HMRC.

If an employee simply does not show up, an employer does not have to pay them and the absence could lead to disciplinary action, which must be reasonable in the circumstances, say the experts.

“What may make matters more complex is where an employer is not following government guidance, for example, keeping a clothing shop open and demanding employees attend work during the ‘lockdown’ announced by the Prime Minister.

“If an employee makes a protected disclosure in the interests of their health and safety (whistle-blowing), they may be protected from disciplinary action. All employers have a duty to provide their employees with a healthy and safe working environment and should to take into account their employees’ concerns during this time.

“If employees have particular concerns regarding why they feel their employer is not complying with guidance, or is not protecting their health and safety, they might consider raising a grievance and explaining what should be changed in their opinion.”

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Man arrested after woman in her 20s sexually assaulted in Ipswich

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Most Read

Tesco staff threatened at knifepoint and car stolen in armed robbery

A police cordon remained in place several hours after the incident Picture: MICHAEL STEWARD

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Ipswich woman Jodie appears in The Undateables

The Undateables Episode 2 - Jodie. Picture: CHANNEL 4

Man arrested after woman in her 20s sexually assaulted in Ipswich

A man has been arrested in connection to a sexual assault near Ipswich railway station Picture: ARCHANT

Four more coronavirus cases confirmed in Suffolk

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Coronavirus patient dies at West Suffolk Hospital

A patient who had tested positive for coronavirus has died at West Suffolk Hospital: Andrew Parsons/PA Wire

More than 8,000 coronavirus cases confirmed in UK after biggest daily rise so far

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in teh UK has risen to more than 8,000 Picture: PHILIP TOSCANO/PA WIRE

Boris Johnson announces lockdown to battle coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressing the nation from 10 Downing Street, as he placed the UK on lockdown as the Government seeks to stop the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) Picture: PA VIDEO/PA WIRE

Coronavirus: How Disney Plus could help change the way we view movies

Mia Goth and Anya Taylor-Joy in the latest version of Jane Austen's Emma.which has now transferred from cinemas to online Photo: Focus Features/IMDB

Soprano’s special show for Ipswich retirement home residents

Opera singer Christina Johnson performed for residents of Booth Court Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24