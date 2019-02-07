Free parcel on your doorstep? You may be a victim of ‘brushing’

Trading Standards said the scam could leave people vulnerbale to other types of fraud Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Consumers are being warned about a parcel delivery scam known as ‘brushing’.

The scam involves unordered packages turning up on people’s doorsteps after Amazon sellers set up accounts in their name, send products and use the account to post fake positive reviews.

Suffolk Trading Standards said: “At first glance, receiving packages you haven’t paid for might seem like a great problem to have.

“The reality, though, is being involved in a brushing scam means that someone has gained access to your name, address, and potentially other information.”

Trading Standards advised ‘brushing’ victims to contact the retailer and change their passwords online in case their address was obtained by hacking an account.

If the volume becomes a problem, contact Royal Mail for help holding packages until you can pick them up or handle the matter.

Report a scam to the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.