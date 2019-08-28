E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Scam letter asks for £1,000 to 'release' half-million lottery win

28 August, 2019 - 09:03
Suffolk Trading Standards received a number of reports from residents who received scam letter in the post Picture: SUFFOLK TRADING STANDARDS

Suffolk Trading Standards

Suffolk residents have been warned not to be fooled by a scam letter congratulating them on winning the lottery.

Scammers are trying to fool people into thinking they have won the lottery Picture: TORANGE.BIZScammers are trying to fool people into thinking they have won the lottery Picture: TORANGE.BIZ

Trading Standards officers have received a number of reports from residents who have received the scam letter in the post.

The letter says the resident has been awarded a prize of £520,000 in a recent draw.

On calling the number in the letter, the recipient is advised that a 'fee' of £1,000 will have to be paid to 'release' the winning cheque - and that bank details are requested.

A spokesman said: "This is not linked the The Health Lottery.

"Legitimate lotteries will not approach you asking you to claim a prize.

"You may receive an email advising you of a win and instructing you to check your online account, but it is for you to approach the lottery company in order to claim any prize due."

If you need advice, call the Citizens Advice Consumer Service on 03454 040506.

