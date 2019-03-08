Thunderstorms

Bootleg perfume sellers peddling scents in town centre

PUBLISHED: 09:24 19 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:24 19 June 2019

Shoppers were approached in Ipswich town centre Picture: PAUL GEATER

Shoppers were approached in Ipswich town centre Picture: PAUL GEATER

Archant

Consumer protection officials have issued advice to shoppers following reports of unauthorised perfume sellers flogging fragrances from carrier bags in Ipswich town centre.

Suffolk Trading Standards believes the individuals are likely to have moved on - but may now targeting shoppers elsewhere in Suffolk.

A spokesman said: "Please be especially cautious of any individual who approaches you and offers to sell you something at an incredibly reduced price. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.

"Anyone offered goods for sale out the back of a van, by a person who approaches them in the street, or uninvited at the doorstep, should be highly suspicious. Goods sold in this way may be stolen, counterfeit, unsafe or simply overpriced. Our advice is simply never to deal with traders in this way."

Anyone suspicious of goods should report the matter to Suffolk police on 101 or the Citizens Advice consumer helpline on 03454 040506.

