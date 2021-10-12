Suffolk university snaps up town church site no longer used for worship
The University of Suffolk has snapped up a church building in Ipswich for an undisclosed sum.
The Waterfront-based educational institution was one of four or five bidders to submit offers for St Clements Congregational Church in Back Hamlet.
It beat back the other offers on the church, which was offered up with a guide price of £300k by informal tender back in May.
The 335sq m building — which includes a meeting room and kitchen along with a parking area — officially became a university building on October 1, 2021.
Richard Bertram of agents Beane Wass & Box Chartered Surveyors, said: “I was delighted to act on behalf of The Congregational Federation Ltd with the marketing this unique and very interesting former church property. The property has had strong links with the Grimwade family but had not been used for worship for three or four years.”
The property was viewed by numerous parties, he said, culminating in the informal tender process.
The university was represented in the transaction by George Woodward of Fenn Wright.
