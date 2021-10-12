News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Suffolk university snaps up town church site no longer used for worship

Sarah Chambers

Published: 4:52 PM October 12, 2021    Updated: 4:55 PM October 12, 2021
St Clements Church, Back Hamlet, Ipswich

The St Clements Church site in Ipswich - which sits on 464 sqm of land and includes 10 to 12 parking spaces - Credit: Beane Wass & Box

The University of Suffolk has snapped up a church building in Ipswich for an undisclosed sum.

The Waterfront-based educational institution was one of four or five bidders to submit offers for St Clements Congregational Church in Back Hamlet.

It beat back the other offers on the church, which was offered up with a guide price of £300k by informal tender back in May.

The 335sq m building — which includes a meeting room and kitchen along with a parking area — officially became a university building on October 1, 2021.

Pews inside St Clement's Church in Back Hamlet, Ipswich

Inside St Clement's Church in Ipswich, which is now owned by the University of Suffolk - Credit: Beane Wass & Box

Richard Bertram of agents Beane Wass & Box Chartered Surveyors, said: “I was delighted to act on behalf of The Congregational Federation Ltd with the marketing this unique and very interesting former church property. The property has had strong links with the Grimwade family but had not been used for worship for three or four years.”

The property was viewed by numerous parties, he said, culminating in the informal tender process.

The university was represented in the transaction by George Woodward of Fenn Wright.

