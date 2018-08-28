New visit Long Melford website is live

Long Melford shops and businesses are all dressed up for Christmas Picture: JESSICA MUIR GALLERY Archant

Long Melford businesses have come together to highlight its wonderful array of independent shops and businesses in the lead up to Christmas with the message ‘Long Melford has it All Wrapped Up for Christmas.

More than 20 businesses are showing their support for the campaign with giant red door bows, which are proving a real hit with customers and visitors to the village.

A spokesman said: “Long Melford is proving it has something to offer everyone and the unique number of independent shops and business continues to draw customers to the village.”

The campaign organised by the Long Melford Business Association (LMBA) highlights not only the shops, galleries, tea rooms and salons, but also promotes festive events taking place around the village during the Christmas season.

This promotion of Long Melford businesses comes after the LMBA launched the new village website www.visitlongmelford.co.uk

The new site has been developed to put Long Melford on the map showcasing not only the businesses but the many visitor attractions including Melford Hall, Kentwell Hall, The Heritage Centre and Holy Trinity Church.