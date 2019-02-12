Female-dominated Suffolk high street celebrates International Women’s Day

From left, Cathy Frost (LoveOne), Wendy Childs (Maud's Attic), Katie Forsyth (Purity Beauty), Hannah Huntly (Applaud Coffee), Zoe Woods (Crafty Baba), Lynn Turner (Cake & Catwalk), Sarah Blanchard (The Studio) Picture: BECKIE EGAN PHOTOGRAPHY Beckie Egan Photography

Retailers operating along a popular street dominated by women shop owners are celebrating International Women’s Day.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Women owners of LoveOne, Maud’s Attic, Purity Beauty, Hannah Huntly, Applaud Coffee, Crafty Baba, Cake & Catwalk and The Studio, all runs shops at The Saints, St Peter’s Street in Ipswich town centre.

The street has become a magnet for female retailers, with more than half independent shops in The Saints founded and run by women.

The campaign theme of this year’s International Women’s Day, which takes place on Friday, March 8, is ‘better the balance, better the world’.

It is calling for a gender-balanced world, where everyone has a part to play, and calls on people to notice its absence and celebrate its presence.