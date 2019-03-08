Summer street market will return at The Saints in Ipswich next month

Crowds at The Saints Christmas street market 2018. Picture: CATHY FROST Archant

Independent traders in The Saints, Ipswich, are getting together to promote another summer street market.

Neighbouring businesses have been planning the June 16 event for weeks following the success of a Christmas street market in December.

Cathy Frost, who runs the Love One gift shop, said: "It is all coming together. We have the road closure agreed now, and we have 30 stalls booked and other attractions. We are really looking forward to it.

"It is important for town centres to fight back, and putting on special events will help attract people to the town centres and to the High Street.

"It is in Sunday June 16, which is also Father's Day. There will be crafts and beer, cakes and street food and much more. Heart of Suffolk Distillery is coming back, with its gin, which was very popular last time.

"There will also be some children's activities and the Thomas Wolsey pub will be open.

"We have soft furnishings and jewellery and a canine creche.

"It will be great to have the award-winning vegan restaurant Hullabaloo here. They offer something different from the other cafes and they came here with a stall at the Christmas street market."

The street market was welcomed by Terry Hunt, chairman of Ipswich Vision.

He said: "Town centres have to re-invent themselves as places people come into and not just for shopping.

"The new-look Cornhill for example is a place for public events and for people just to meet up and spend some time. Town centres need to be places were people meet and interact. It is a very different experience in out-of-town retail parks.

"It is vital that town centres, like Ipswich, move forward."