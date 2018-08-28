Sunshine and Showers

Entries now open for big summer community event

PUBLISHED: 10:04 09 January 2019

Carl Ashton (race director), Fiona Hotston Moore (partner at Ensors Chartered Accountants) & Richard Norrington (Ipswich Building Society Chief Executive) wearing the newly designed Twilight Road Race t-shirts, chosen by public vote. Picture: KRISTIE HENRY

Archant

Ensors Chartered Accountants has revealed the new electric blue t-shirts for the Ipswich Building Society Twilight Road Race 2019 as chosen by the public.

Ipswich Twilight Race 10 km 1000 runners gather for the second year of the event run around the town Picture: LUCY TAYLORIpswich Twilight Race 10 km 1000 runners gather for the second year of the event run around the town Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Official t-shirt sponsors Ensors created a poll on Twitter for participants to vote for their choice of colour for Ensors’ fourth year of sponsorship.

Fiona Hotston Moore, partner at Ensors said “Having past and future participants decide the colour of this years’ shirt was a great way to kick off our sponsorship of the event. We are proud to support the 10k run and I look forward to taking part along with my colleagues in the summer.”

Richard Norrington, chief executive at title race sponsor Ipswich Building Society said: “I am delighted the event is going from strength to strength and to once again have support from Ensors as the official t-shirt sponsor.”

The event takes place on Friday July 26 and entries are now open for you to sign up to participate in the mass participation run to beat the sunset.

It will start and finish outside Ipswich Town Football Club, with participants taking in many of Ipswich’s iconic buildings such as the Willis building and Giles Circus.

All further details can be found on the official website at: www.ipswichtwilightraces.com

