Chancellor Sunak visits Ipswich Microshops
- Credit: Tom Hunt
Ipswich MP Tom Hunt took Chancellor Rishi Sunak to the Microshops centre in Carr Street to see how the new retail market is attracting people to the town centre.
They met the owners of some of the businesses that had opened in the centre since it had started last year.
Mr Sunak said: “Tom has been working incredibly hard to make sure local business owners are supported and have an environment to thrive in – like improving high-streets and campaigning for the Town Deal funding which has been granted to Ipswich.
“With initiatives like the Microshops, local entrepreneurs have the opportunity to set up a small business and see where it can go. The business owners I met today had huge commitment and big ambitions for their shops - and the Micro-Shops gives helps them take the first step.”
Mr Hunt said he wanted the Chancellor to see a great example of what Ipswich locals are capable of when given the tools and opportunity to embrace entrepreneurial spirit.
He said: "That’s exactly what we see at the Micro-Shops. We talked about how to replicate these opportunities for independent shop-owners and those taking first steps to set up a business.
"There are some fabulous success stories coming out of the Micro-Shops. There’s a lot of potential and a lot of passion here."
Ben Stamp, Cookie Barista at the Micro-Shops was delighted to meet the Chancellor.
He said: "It was amazing to have Rishi Sunak visit today and to have the chance to talk to him regarding my start-up business Cookie Barista.
Most Read
- 1 Police release CCTV after handbag stolen from Ipswich bar
- 2 Music legend puts money behind the bar of Ipswich pub to celebrate birthday
- 3 Felixstowe seafront ice cream kiosk closing after a century
- 4 Road closed as air ambulance called to serious crash off A14
- 5 Men tried to break into Ipswich pub with crow bar and hatchet axe
- 6 'Happy Hour' for Ipswich pub to celebrate music legend's birthday
- 7 'We wanted to go back to our vision' - no entry rule for under 21s at bar
- 8 'No one should feel unsafe in Ipswich' - dark stretch of Waterfront now lit up
- 9 Store offers independent designers space to 'bring different styles'
- 10 New café set to open in Ipswich town centre this weekend
"We spoke about my ambition to open multiple sites and he directed me to the "Help to Grow" government campaign and how this might be suitable for me."
However the visit did not impress Ipswich council's Labour leader David Ellesmere. He said: "As it becomes harder and harder for Ipswich households to cope with the ever increasing cost of living, it's incredibly disappointing to see that Rishi Sunak made a brief visit to our town today, but had nothing to offer local residents who are struggling to make ends meet.
"Throughout this crisis, Boris Johnson's government has shown time and time again that they are out of touch with ordinary people. That's why voters in Ipswich overwhelmingly supported Labour at last week's elections, choosing a council which is on their side."