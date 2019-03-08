Superdrug to close town centre store

Superdrug, the health and beauty store, is closing its store in Carr Street, Ipswich. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Archant

Superdrug are set to close a second store in Ipswich town centre, it has been revealed.

Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant. Argos in Carr Street, Ipswich, is closing down. Photo: Archant.

The health and beauty retailer is closing the Carr Street branch, according to signs posted in the window.

It is another blow for the shopping street once known as part of the Ipswich Golden Mile, which has already lost the likes of Maplin the electrical specialist.

Argos has also announced it is pulling out of Carr Street in the coming months, meaning the nearest branch will be at the Suffolk Retail Park, off London Road.

There is a concession in the Warren Heath Sainsbury's supermarket, and branches in Felixstowe and Stowmarket.

Superdrug in Tavern Street, Ipswich which is remaining open. Picture: DAVID VINCENT Superdrug in Tavern Street, Ipswich which is remaining open. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

On the other side of the road the Co-op department store was once a big retail attraction, and though there are still some ground level shops the bulk of the former Co-op buildings are earmarked for homes and for a new primary school.

Superdrug also closed their Westgate Street store last summer when the chain moved into the former HMV store at 18-19 Tavern Street.

The move, in June 2018, gave the chain a larger retail space and allowed them to create a nail bar.

This branch will remain open.