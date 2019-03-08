Superdrug to close town centre store
PUBLISHED: 17:16 29 August 2019 | UPDATED: 17:52 29 August 2019
Archant
Superdrug are set to close a second store in Ipswich town centre, it has been revealed.
The health and beauty retailer is closing the Carr Street branch, according to signs posted in the window.
It is another blow for the shopping street once known as part of the Ipswich Golden Mile, which has already lost the likes of Maplin the electrical specialist.
Argos has also announced it is pulling out of Carr Street in the coming months, meaning the nearest branch will be at the Suffolk Retail Park, off London Road.
There is a concession in the Warren Heath Sainsbury's supermarket, and branches in Felixstowe and Stowmarket.
You may also want to watch:
On the other side of the road the Co-op department store was once a big retail attraction, and though there are still some ground level shops the bulk of the former Co-op buildings are earmarked for homes and for a new primary school.
Superdrug also closed their Westgate Street store last summer when the chain moved into the former HMV store at 18-19 Tavern Street.
MORE: Superdrug opens new store complete with nail bar
The move, in June 2018, gave the chain a larger retail space and allowed them to create a nail bar.
This branch will remain open.