‘We are perfectly situated’ – Superdry reveal hopes for new Ipswich store and hint at opening date

Superdry store hopes to open its new Ipswich store by the end of May Photo: JAMES CARR James Carr

Superdry is hoping to inspire other premium fashion brands to come to Ipswich with the opening of its new store this summer.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Superdry has revealed it will open its Ipswich store in May. Superdry has revealed it will open its Ipswich store in May.

Last week it was revealed the major clothing brand would be building a huge new branch in the town’s Buttermarket shopping centre.

Oliver Tookman was instrumental in bringing the clothing brand to the town in his role as Superdry’s franchise partner.

MORE: Time called on another Suffolk pub as mountain of debt revealed

He said: “Ipswich is a rapidly growing town with a discerning customer and we feel, with the growth of the town and the redevelopment of the Buttermarket shopping centre, we are perfectly situated in the town to offer shoppers the opportunity to shop the brand

“I think there is an opportunity in Ipswich to develop the premium fashion retail on offer.

Work has started on a new shop in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT Work has started on a new shop in the Buttermarket shopping centre in Ipswich Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

“Hopefully we will be the first of many to open brands in the town.”

Mr Tookman remained tight-lipped on the exact cost of opening the store but said it was a sizeable amount.

He added: “It is a big store and it carries a significant investment to open a store of this size.

“We believe there is significant opportunity in the town and we believe we will be best placed in The Buttermarket shopping centre to ensure we are easily accessible for all shoppers.”

The franchise partner added: “It is currently undergoing an extensive fit out which includes turning three units into one.”

He also said the new store should be up and running by the end of May.

Mr Tookman said: “Superdry is an iconic brand that offers outstanding quality clothes at a reasonable price for a diverse range of customers.

“We are looking forward to putting our collections to the people of Ipswich.”

The addition of Superdry to The Buttermarket’s current roster caps off an incredible turnaround for the shopping mall.

Since a 2015 more than £25m has been invested in the centre – which now boasts a18,000 sq ft gym, bowling alley, family entertainment centre and a food and drink quarter.