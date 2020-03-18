E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Ipswich Superdry store at risk as sales fall due to coronavirus

PUBLISHED: 11:57 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 18 March 2020

Coronavirus has slowed sales at Superdry stores across Suffolk. Picture: ARCHANT

Superdry’s Ipswich branch is at risk of closure, as the company faces a “fluid and uncertain” situation after governments urged shoppers to abandon the high street to prevent coronavirus spreading.

The fashion outlet – which also has shops in Bury St Edmunds and Colchester – has already closed 78 stores across Europe, meaning sales are down 40%.

Stores in the UK, which account for 50% of sales, and the US, 10%, have seen footfall reduce by a quarter, despite keeping their doors open as usual.

“Along with everyone else, Superdry is experiencing major disruption to our business operations and recovery as we seek to protect our staff and customers from Covid-19,” said chief executive Julian Dunkerton.

“We are taking mitigating action wherever we can but the situation is very fluid and uncertain, and we are working to put in place additional financing to secure our recovery.”

Superdry will not meet targets to sell between £5million to £6million worth of its products each week this year.

The company said it has £47million of cash on its balance sheets and is in discussion with its banks to “provide additional flexibility and liquidity” should it be needed.

“We...welcome the measures announced by the Chancellor yesterday to support UK businesses,” Mr Dunkerton said.

On Tuesday, chancellor Rishi Sunak promised to unleash a £350billion package to help save UK businesses, slash business rates and hand out grants to pubs and retailers.

Mr Sunak said that Britain had never faced a similar economic fight in peacetime.

On Wednesday, Mr Dunkerton added: “The safety of our staff and customers remains our number one priority and we continue to take all appropriate action in line with local government advice.

“Together, we’re going to make our way through this unprecedented challenge, and I’m confident we can reset the brand and deliver on our transformation plans.”

Most Read

Nursery warning after parents of children reportedly test positive for coronavirus

There have been two reported cases of coronavirus in Felixstowe. Picture: BEN BIRCHALL/PA WIRE

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Coronavirus: List of schools, colleges and nurseries in Suffolk currently closed

Some schools in Suffolk are closed today because of coronavirus Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ ISTOCKPHOTO MONKEY BUSINESS

Increase in coronavirus cases in region amid new warnings

The number of new virus cases in the region has risen Picture: MUZZAFAR KASIM/MALAYSIA'S MINISTRY OF HEALTH VIA AP

WATCH as queues rush into Tesco Copdock at 6am after overnight closure to restock shelves

People were queuing at 6am to get into Tesco Extra at the Copdock Interchange this morning. Picture: HOLLY HUME

