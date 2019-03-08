E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Could you enter or nominate a Tourism Champion

Is this superyacht toys firm UK maritime industry's best exports business?

PUBLISHED: 12:02 14 August 2019 | UPDATED: 12:02 14 August 2019

Josh and Claire Richardson who run Superyacht Tenders & Toys, which supplies accessories and watersports equipment to yacht owners Picture: GREGG BROWN

Josh and Claire Richardson who run Superyacht Tenders & Toys, which supplies accessories and watersports equipment to yacht owners Picture: GREGG BROWN

An Ipswich toys-for-yachts firm has been buoyed by a maritime sector accolade for its overseas trade.

Superyacht Tenders and Toys has been shortlisted for a maritime overseas trade award Photo: SYTT.Superyacht Tenders and Toys has been shortlisted for a maritime overseas trade award Photo: SYTT.

Superyacht Tenders and Toys has made it to the finals of the inaugural Maritime UK Awards - which celebrates the £40bn sector - after impressing judges in the International Trade category.

The Suffolk firm, which supports the global superyacht industry, providing a one stop shop for yacht tenders (support vessels), yacht toys, gym equipment and other items, is no stranger to success.

In 2017, it scooped a Queen's Award for Enterprise in International Trade and in 2018 was ranked 45th in the annual Sunday Times Lloyds small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) Export Track 100.

Earlier this year, it was named British Marine Trade Association's Business of the Year for showing excellence in 2018 and Best Marine Employer under 20 persons.

Interior design of luxury yacht by Superyacht Tenders & Toys Picture: SYTTInterior design of luxury yacht by Superyacht Tenders & Toys Picture: SYTT



Managing director Josh Richardson said with 95% of its business coming from export trade, it was "a real honour" to be a finalist for this national award, among some notable significant companies.

"Last year, SYTT grew sales by 38%, employed five more UK staff and increased the size of its premises," he said. "Export accounts for 95% of the business with global sales coming from Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, USA, Middle East and Europe.

"Being shortlisted for this award has been made possible by having an excellent team in the company, who constantly strive to provide the best support to our clients. Something very challenging considering the truly global nature of our business."

Ben Murray, director of Maritime UK said judges had been "blown away" by the quality of entries. "The bar really has been set high and the panel have had a difficult task whittling it down to the final shortlist. Those who have been named as finalists should be very proud," he said.

The Maritime UK Awards are being hosted by Solent Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and will take place at the Leonardo Royal Hotel at Southampton Grand Harbour on September 19, as thousands of people flock to the city for the Southampton International Boat Show.

The national Maritime UK Awards is an industry-organised event, and the awards ceremony is set to take place in a different region each year.

