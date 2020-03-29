E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

‘Hang on in there’ - Ipswich vows to support independent shops and cafes after lockdown

PUBLISHED: 12:08 29 March 2020 | UPDATED: 12:08 29 March 2020

Ipswich is missing Cafe Myra Picture: CAFE MYRA

Ipswich is missing Cafe Myra Picture: CAFE MYRA

Archant

A message of hope has been sent to the independent traders of Ipswich this weekend as the town rallies around the cafes, shops and restaurants.

Applaud Cafe in St Peter's Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDApplaud Cafe in St Peter's Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

We asked readers to share their love for the independent businesses facing an uncertain future after being forced to shut up shop in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

And we were overwhelmed with the response on our Facebook page.

Isabel Hughes posted to say: “When this is over I’m going EVERYWHERE.

“Hang in there cafes and restaurants. Stock up on vegetarian ingredients - I’ll be coming to you as soon as I can and I’ll be bringing ALL the money.”

Ipswich diners are missing the home cooked food at Cafe Myra in the town. What is your favourite item on the menu? Picture: CAFE MYRAIpswich diners are missing the home cooked food at Cafe Myra in the town. What is your favourite item on the menu? Picture: CAFE MYRA

She added: “See you on the other side.”

In response, the owners of Cafe Myra, in St Nicholas Street, said: “Lovely to hear you’re going to be supporting all your local independents! If you’ve not popped in to see us yet, come and give us a try, we have a vast menu so plenty of choice for vegetarians. We hope you’re keeping well.”

You may also want to watch:

The list of businesses people vowed to support once lockdown is over was vast, highlighting the volume and variety of independents in the town centre and beyond.

Josie Finbow listed her favourites as Nourish, Artisan Smokehouse, The Stables, Bridge Farm Barns, The Shed, The Barn at Alder Carr, Friday Street Farm Shop cafe and Hasketon Farm Shop Barn Cafe. She said: “I hope the smaller ones can survive and temporarily closed doesn’t become permanent....... Really missing supporting them - my favourite pastime.”

Pickwicks in Dial Lane, The recently-opened Ocean Fish Platter in Upper Brook Street and Craftability were also popular additions to the list.

While Charlotte Jacobs said she was looking forward to “going to The Little Fabric Shop in Felixstowe and to Mr Wing again”.

Natz Jane added: “I’m mostly missing GO EAST Ipswich and Takayama.

“Takayama is our favourite restaurant and go east are simply amazing, I’ve been well looked after by both and I definitely appreciate them even more now. They will definitely be the first places we go to as soon as everything can open again.”

Richard Hale added: “Craftabilty for crafting supplies....don’t let it go die!”

Welcoming the support of readers, Tricia Walker said: “You need to SHOP at all independents whether they are a restaurant or not. Most of us were unable to sell on line (plus we should be protecting those delivering the goods). Help us to rebuild our businesses.

Search hundreds of local jobs at Jobs24

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Plans unveiled for new Ipswich supermarket – but which will it be?

If planning permission is approved, the new stores will be built on what was the garden centre section of B&Q in Anglia Retail Park. Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

‘Loving’ grandmother Jane, 75, named as Suffolk’s first coronavirus victim

Jane Jay, who died at the age of 75 after contracting coronavirus Picture: Supplied by family

Two patients at Colchester Hospital die after contracting coronavirus

East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust has confirmed two patients under their care have died after testing positive for coronavirus Picture: RACHEL EDGE/STEVE PARSONS/PA WIRE/PA IMAGES

Disbelief as Ipswich residents travel 200 miles for Peak District picnic and kebabs during lockdown

The group was found in Snake Pass, Derbyshire. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Inspiring Terri Calvesbert, who suffered 90% burns as a child, reveals wedding plans

Terri Calvesbert and her partner Richard have announced their engagement Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘Hang on in there’ - Ipswich vows to support independent shops and cafes after lockdown

Ipswich is missing Cafe Myra Picture: CAFE MYRA

Light snow falls in Ipswich as colder weather arrives

Light snow has been falling in Ipswich this morning Picture: Ott Tuulberg

Children investigated for sexual offences could be victims too, say police

Police said a child's own welfare will be investigated as a result of enquiries into allegations about their behaviour Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Suffolk adapts to life in ‘lockdown’ over first weekend of restrictions

Deserted playground in Holywells Park Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Coronavirus crisis could last a year or more’ – MP’s warning from NHS frontline

Dr Dan Poulter, MP for Central Suffolk and north Ipswich, is also an NHS psychiatrist battling coronavirus on the frontline Pictures: DENISE BRADLEY/SARAH LUCY BROWN/PA/ANDREW MILLIGAN
Drive 24