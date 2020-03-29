‘Hang on in there’ - Ipswich vows to support independent shops and cafes after lockdown

Ipswich is missing Cafe Myra Picture: CAFE MYRA Archant

A message of hope has been sent to the independent traders of Ipswich this weekend as the town rallies around the cafes, shops and restaurants.

Applaud Cafe in St Peter's Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND Applaud Cafe in St Peter's Street Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

We asked readers to share their love for the independent businesses facing an uncertain future after being forced to shut up shop in a bid to control the spread of the coronavirus outbreak in the UK.

And we were overwhelmed with the response on our Facebook page.

Isabel Hughes posted to say: “When this is over I’m going EVERYWHERE.

“Hang in there cafes and restaurants. Stock up on vegetarian ingredients - I’ll be coming to you as soon as I can and I’ll be bringing ALL the money.”

Ipswich diners are missing the home cooked food at Cafe Myra in the town. What is your favourite item on the menu? Picture: CAFE MYRA Ipswich diners are missing the home cooked food at Cafe Myra in the town. What is your favourite item on the menu? Picture: CAFE MYRA

She added: “See you on the other side.”

In response, the owners of Cafe Myra, in St Nicholas Street, said: “Lovely to hear you’re going to be supporting all your local independents! If you’ve not popped in to see us yet, come and give us a try, we have a vast menu so plenty of choice for vegetarians. We hope you’re keeping well.”

The list of businesses people vowed to support once lockdown is over was vast, highlighting the volume and variety of independents in the town centre and beyond.

Josie Finbow listed her favourites as Nourish, Artisan Smokehouse, The Stables, Bridge Farm Barns, The Shed, The Barn at Alder Carr, Friday Street Farm Shop cafe and Hasketon Farm Shop Barn Cafe. She said: “I hope the smaller ones can survive and temporarily closed doesn’t become permanent....... Really missing supporting them - my favourite pastime.”

Pickwicks in Dial Lane, The recently-opened Ocean Fish Platter in Upper Brook Street and Craftability were also popular additions to the list.

While Charlotte Jacobs said she was looking forward to “going to The Little Fabric Shop in Felixstowe and to Mr Wing again”.

Natz Jane added: “I’m mostly missing GO EAST Ipswich and Takayama.

“Takayama is our favourite restaurant and go east are simply amazing, I’ve been well looked after by both and I definitely appreciate them even more now. They will definitely be the first places we go to as soon as everything can open again.”

Richard Hale added: “Craftabilty for crafting supplies....don’t let it go die!”

Welcoming the support of readers, Tricia Walker said: “You need to SHOP at all independents whether they are a restaurant or not. Most of us were unable to sell on line (plus we should be protecting those delivering the goods). Help us to rebuild our businesses.