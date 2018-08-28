£30million boost in region to create at least 115 new jobs

The man behind one of Essex’s most successful businesses has pledged £30million of investment in his county - creating at least 115 new jobs.

Surya Hotels, part of Suki Dulai’s Flying Trade group, is due to open Colchester’s newest hotel - St Nicholas Hotel - on December 5 as the first phase of a £10m investment into Colchester.

But the group, which has headquarters in Harwich, has now committed an extra £30m with a new multi-temperature distribution centre opening in the Colchester area - which will create at least 85 jobs - and a new snacking company and brand in Harwich, which will create a minimum of 30 positions.

Already the George Hotel and St Nicholas Hotel project has created 40 construction and hospitality jobs.

Mr Dulai, the chief executive and owner of the successful Sunday Times Top Track 250 Flying Trade Group, said the company will continue to move forward with a number of projects over the next three years regardless of the economic uncertainty of Brexit.

Mr Dulai said: “We are delighted to have brought life back to St Nicholas House with the creation of 44 impressive ensuite bedrooms and suites right in the heart of Colchester.

“As we move onto the second phase of our project, the restoration of The George itself, we have to ensure that, whilst we bring the hotel back up to date with modern facilities, we don’t lose the historical atmosphere of the building.

“Our aim is to keep the charm and ambience of the hotel, while delivery consistent standards, good food and accommodation.

“We continue to invest heavily in Colchester with The George Regeneration Project along with St Nicholas House, Claudius Gateway and One Castle Park, with an emphasis on making the most of the town’s rich history.”

The George Hotel will be closed in phases in the New Year during the major refurbishment.

St Nicholas Hotel is on the site of the St Nicholas Church, demolished in 1955. For many years the building was a Co-op department store.