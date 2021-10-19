News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Future of Swarovski in Buttermarket not crystal clear 

person

Charlotte Moore

Published: 5:30 AM October 19, 2021   
Swarovski unit at 18 Buttermarket is to let by Fenn Wright

The Swarovski unit has been listed on Rightmove as available in January next year - Credit: Google Maps

The future of the Swarovski store in Buttermarket is in doubt as the unit has been listed as available for lease from January. 

Marketed by Fenn Wright, the two-storey retail unit is advertised online as "available on a new business lease from January 1, 2022".  

The initial rent is listed as £19,750 per year for the property that "forms part of the town centre retail core". 

Swarovski Ipswich is a partner boutique, which means it is run by an independent owner.  

The jewellery shop closed during the Covid-19 lockdowns, with the boutique's social media directing customers to its online store. 

It re-opened on April 12 this year when restrictions lifted. 

Neither Fenn Wright nor Swarovski Ipswich responded to requests for comment. 

During lockdown, Buttermarket lost shops Lakeland Plastics and Edinburgh Woollen Mill. 

