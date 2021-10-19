Swarovski Ipswich confirms closing date as owners move online

Published: 6:00 PM October 19, 2021

The Swarovski unit has been listed on Rightmove as available in January next year - Credit: Google Maps

A crystal shop in Ipswich has confirmed its closing date and revealed the business will be moving online.

The Swarovski shop in the Buttermarket was listed online as available for lease at the end of last week, but the franchise owners have since confirmed that it will cease trading from Saturday, October 30.

Robert Sherwin, director of owners Niche Jewellery, said: "Swarovski will be leaving Ipswich very soon. We have supported our amazing store team throughout this process, and we would like to thank them for their continued commitment up to the point of closure.

"Since lockdown the store has invested heavily online and we have been looking after our fabulous Ipswich customers online as well as in store.

"Customers will still be able purchase their Swarovski Jewellery and Crystal at Niche Jewellery online and receive our expert independent service and of course the iconic Swarovski bag and box."

The two-storey retail unit at 18 Buttermarket is available from January 2022, with Fenn Wright acting as agents.