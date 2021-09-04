Restaurant owner with love for Ipswich opens two new locations

Published: 7:00 PM September 4, 2021

Pierre Rollins has opened a Sweet P's in Carr Street's Microshops and Upper Orwell Street - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Restaurant owner Pierre Rollins will throw his love of Ipswich into his two new locations.

The new Sweet P's Soul Food places at Carr Street Microshops and Upper Orwell Street are the latest ventures from community advocate Mr Rollins.

He closed his former African-American-style BBQ several years ago after family issues and hopes these ventures will have "more on offer" than any other takeaways.

The 41-year-old, whose mum is from Barbados and dad is a Native American, added: "If you walk into my shop it's different than any other takeaway." This includes good music and a welcoming atmosphere.

Pierre Rollins makes traditional southern American BBQ like cornbread, fries, beans, mac and cheese, burgers, wraps, and ribs. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Sweet P's has southern American BBQ food like cornbread, fries, beans, mac and cheese, burgers, wraps, and ribs.

Outside of his two new businesses, both recently started with the Microshop location open from Tuesday, he also runs events and has an Ipswich charity.

"I'm a community man and Ipswich has changed," he said.

"There is nothing for children. Not one single thing to do."

He said he recently spoke to 18 kids as part of his outreach work who felt there were few options for them in the town.

To help, he's already started the Lipswich Project in 2020, which is using music to break down barriers and raise awareness of mental health and suicide prevention after a family tragedy.

His goddaughter, 19-year-old Kia Russell, and two-year-old son, Kamari died with Ms Russell's death being ruled a suicide.

"We really hope to raise money for mental health awareness and work closely with Suffolk Mind," he said. "I hope we can do something."

But modest Mr Rollins thinks this supporting the community is something everyone should do.

"No one should be slacking," he added.

He acknowledges he was not always so focused but takes inspiration from his grandfather to be a better person.

"My grandad told me two things - manners make a man and the second if you can help someone then do," he said.

Deliveries are also coming to Sweet P's, a restaurant and takeaway owned by Pierre Rollins - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

"I have lived a crazy life growing up and quite some years ago my outlook changed.

"I do look at life differently now."

Sweet P's will be on food delivery websites soon.

If you need help and support, call Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust’s First Response helpline 0808 196 3494 or the Samaritans on 116 123