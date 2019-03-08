Video

Impressive 72ft-tall ship to visit Ipswich

One of the 72ft Challenger tall ships, operated by The Tall Ships Youth Trust, is coming to Ipswich next weekend for a crew change-over and an open day on Saturday, October 12, at its Orwell Quay mooring. Picture: SALLY GOLDEN Sally Golden Photography

An impressive 72ft tall ship is to visit Ipswich next week as it sails down the UK coast.

A crew of 10 young people from Hull will be sailing the Chay Blyth Round the World Challenger yacht down to Ipswich for a crew change-over and an open day for the public on Saturday, October 12 at its Orwell Quay mooring.

The team is part of the Tall Ships Trust, which provides physically and mentally challenging sail training for young people.

The Hull crew aims to arrive in Ipswich on Thursday, October 10 after stopping off at Hartlepool and Great Yarmouth.

A new crew will take over, who will then complete the relay-style voyage around the UK by sailing the ship back to Portsmouth.

Working together, the young people will be responsible for all aspects of sailing, from cooking and cleaning to setting the sails and taking the helm of the ocean-going racing yacht.

Whilst on board they will be assigned to teams working in shifts to complete duties through the day and night.

It is a unique physically and mentally challenging experience at sea, which will develop the youngsters' long-term life skills.

The Tall Ships Youth Trust will be hosting an open day at Orwell Quay in Ipswich on October 12 where members of the public can find out more about the yachts and the work of the Trust.

Tall Ships Youth Trust chief executive Richard Leaman Grey said: "I am delighted we have set sail with this exciting project, with 60 young people, from all backgrounds and from all over the UK.

"These voyages will provide a safe but challenging environment in which our young people will transform the way they think and feel about themselves, at a critical time in their lives.

"I have no doubt this will be a truly life-changing experience for everybody involved."

For many of the young people, aged from 12 to 25 years, a voyage on board a Challenger yacht is a life-changing experience.

A trust spokesman said: "After a week with us, many young lives have been transformed, Over 90% of those who wail with the trust say they believe their voyages help develop they team working, communication and problem-solving skills."