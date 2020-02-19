Work underway as Grange Farm set for nine new businesses and apartments

Work is now underway to construct nine new apartments and commercial units in Grange Farm, Kesgrave Picture: TAMMIE BLOOME HOMES TAMMIE BLOOME HOMES

Work has begun on a major new development in Kesgrave after plans for nine new apartments and commercial units were given the go-ahead by East Suffolk Council.

The apartments, near Kesgrave Library and Tesco, will include a rooftop garden Picture: TAMMIE BLOOME HOMES The apartments, near Kesgrave Library and Tesco, will include a rooftop garden Picture: TAMMIE BLOOME HOMES

The plans, first put forward in 2018, place the new development at the junction of Ropes Drive and Mead Drive in Grange Farm, next to the existing Kesgrave Library.

The nine new buildings will be divided between commercial and residential floors, with the ground floor being reserved for commercial use, while the first and second floors would provide the three bedroom apartments and a rooftop garden.

Two of the buildings will be built on the opposite side of Kays Close, while the other seven will be placed on the main corner plot.

Matt Purnell, director of developers Tammie Bloome Homes, said he was excited by the prospect of bringing new housing and businesses to the area.

Mr Purnell added: "I think it will mainly be offices, but we are open to retail and financial companies moving in - we aren't considering hot food or drink companies.

"My business partner lives locally and I'm also from the area, so we know it is a great location with fantastic school catchments and a lot of young professionals working at nearby BT."

The plans had previously been subject to numerous concerns from local residents who feared the impact new housing would have on local traffic.

However, Mr Purnell said he believed the impact on the local roads network would be minimal.

He said: "The public transport links in the area are very good, and any extra traffic made by the development will be insignificant when considering there is already a major supermarket next door."

The gated development will contain private parking spaces for residents, while bicycles and bins will both have their own separate storage facilities.

Consultant engineer Ian Booth said in the planning documents: "It is our objective to minimise the impact of the works on the existing local community and the wider public.

"The principal contractor will have an open-door policy with regard to any interaction with neighbouring premises, particularly Kesgrave Library."

According to planning documents, work on the site will be undertaken Monday to Friday from 8am to 4.30pm, with weekend work limited to Saturdays only from 8am to 1pm where necessary.